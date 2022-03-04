McCracken drops to second-lowest COVID incidence level

McCracken County’s COVID-19 incidence rate fell to the second-lowest level on Thursday, as its incidence rate continues to drop each day since Jan. 25.
A COVID-19 incidence rate is the number of new cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period. On Thursday, McCracken County’s incidence rate was 9.0.
Other Jackson Purchase counties’ incidence rates on Thursday were: Ballard, 9.1; Calloway, 5.5; Carlisle, 9.0; Fulton, 12.0; Graves, 5.8; Hickman, 9.8; and Marshall, 9.6.
McCracken County’s incidence rate reached its pandemic high of 408.1 on Jan. 25 and has dropped every weekday since then with the exception of Feb. 23, when it stayed the same as the Feb. 22 rate.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health issues a COVID-19 incidence rate map each weekday showing each Kentucky county’s rate through a color-coded map.
The highest rate — more than 25 cases per 100,000 people — is colored red, while the second-highest — 10 to 25 cases per 100,000 people — is collared orange.
The second-lowest level — 1 to 10 cases per 100,000 people — is colored yellow, while the lowest level — less than 1 case per 100,000 people is colored green.
Seven of the eight counties in the Jackson Purchase region were at the yellow level. Only Fulton was at the orange level.
McCracken County was at the highest level of incidence for 12 weeks, from Nov. 29 through Feb. 18.
The Purchase District Health Department issued a report on Thursday showing that from Feb. 24 to Wednesday, McCracken County had 83 new COVID-19 cases, continuing the steady decrease since the Jan. 21 report, which showed 1,545 cases for Jan. 12-20.
Ensuing reports showed a decline in the number of cases in McCracken County:
• Jan. 27: 1,084 cases.
• Feb. 4: 672 cases.
• Feb. 18: 254 cases.
• Feb. 25: 87 cases.
The PDHD stopped issuing complete day-by-day weekday reports of COVID cases that included age and gender on Jan. 4 due to the overwhelming number of cases it saw during the Omicron variant surge.
McCracken County has had a total of 18,041 cases of COVID-19 since its first case was announced on March 23, 2020.
Thursday’s report showed the total of cases for other counties in the Purchase district.
Ballard County has had 1,855 cases through Wednesday, while Carlisle County has had 1,202, Hickman County has had 1,005 and Fulton County has had 999.
The state COVID-19 page at kycovid19.ky.gov is using another tool to help communities decide what steps of prevention to take based on the latest data.
Levels listed as high, medium and low are determined based on the number of hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.
The community level indicator shows each county’s level.
On Thursday, McCracken County’s community level was high, with recommendations of wearing a mask indoors in public, staying up-to-date on vaccines and getting tested if a person has symptoms.
Only 18 Kentucky counties were not at the high level, including Calloway and Fulton in far western Kentucky.
