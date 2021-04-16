McCracken district to receive $5.2 million in ESSER II funding

The McCracken County School District Board on Thursday approved $5.183 million in ESSER II funding provided by the state through the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 for relief from the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a whole, Kentucky received $928 million in funding for the second round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER funding.
ESSER funding has guidelines for its use, but the possible activities to be funded are many.
“(The first round of) ESSER funding — I think it was almost a year ago — allowed us to order and refresh all of the student laptops at the high school and provide student laptops for grades kindergarten through 12,” said Johnna DeJarnett, the assistant superintendent for personnel and finance.
“Then, we were able to use those funds to purchase a lot of the supplies we needed to prepare for educating kids during the pandemic as far as cleaning supplies and masks and sanitizers.”
The plan for this second round of ESSER funding will go toward summer remediation and enrichment programs at every school in the district — including transportation to and from the programs and meals.
“Any child from our district can attend those programs if they want to at no cost,” DeJarnett said.
The ESSER II funding will also be used to hire additional staff, purchase curricula or buy supplies as needed to address learning losses and treating social and emotional needs of the students as a result of the pandemic.
“We were told that if we could spend 85% of (ESSER II funding) on direct student services, that would make us eligible for an additional pot of money which we believe is about $470,000,” DeJarnett told the board.
“…I wanted to report to you that we worked really hard and found a way to do that. We have found a way to spend 85% of it on those items that (the Kentucky Department of Education) designates as direct student services, and that will allow us to get the additional $470,000 in funding.”
A report detailing how the ESSER II funding will be spent needs to be submitted to the Kentucky Department of Education by May 15.
Director of Pupil Personnel Brian Bowland asked the board to approve applying for 10 non-traditional instruction (NTI) days for the 2021-22 school year.
After July 1, Kentucky schools will revert to pre-pandemic rules regarding NTI days, limiting districts to 10 NTI days per school year.
“In discussions with our central office, we feel that this is a very important safety net because we really believe that if we don’t apply for these on the front end, that if anything regarding the pandemic — any extenuating circumstances during the school year — we may not qualify for additional benefits above and beyond if we don’t go ahead and accept these days in advance,” Bowland said.
The board approved the application for the 10 NTI days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.