The McCracken County School District Board approved a resolution Tuesday to adopt House Bill 678 that would affect the procedure for new buildings and improving existing buildings.
HB 678 expedites the process between a school board and the Kentucky Department of Education to have building projects and improvements approved by KDE.
KDE is still required to review facility regulations, documents and procedures to identify inefficiencies and possible improvements, but the school district no longer has to wait to receive approval from KDE before beginning its project procedures.
“In a nutshell, basically, legislation has changed the way KDE reviews and approves anything that a district does as far as projects, renovations, new constructions — even our local planning committee,” said Todd Jackson, the director of facilities for the district. “It has changed them from being a ‘review and improve’ to an ‘archive.’
“For example, when we submit a BG-1 (the first step in a construction or improvement project), they would review and approve it, and that would take time. Now, (KDE) would just archive it, so they don’t have to approve or review anything that we send up. We still have to do those steps, but we don’t have to do the wait time in between like we did before.”
Jackson told the board that wait time could get to be as much as six months before the board could proceed with a project.
“It allows you as a board to move quickly on a project so you don’t get price increases,” he said.
The board approved a resolution read aloud by Jackson.
The board held a reception for 41 retirees prior to the board meeting and recognized them during the meeting with certificates of appreciation.
Those who announced their retirement from May 2021 to this month and who were recognized by the board include:
• District: Teresa Bottoms, coordinator of transportation; Burlin Brower, A-school teacher; David Kell, central office attendance specialist; Donna Reynolds, bus driver; Dale Smith, Reidland area school resource officer; Bruce Watson, central office school resource officer supervisor; Johnna Young, bus driver.
• Open Campus: Lisa Burton, special education; Barbara Evans, guidance counselor.
• McCracken County High School: Stephanie Carter, teacher; Lorie Fick, special education teacher; Donald Brad Lawson, physical education teacher; Kathy Thomis, math teacher; Craig Wallace, teacher; Adrena Wooley, custodian.
• Heath Middle School: Teresa Grubbs, teacher; Kathi McSparin, teacher; Tammy Weitlauf, teacher.
• Lone Oak Middle School: Signe Clayton, guidance counselor; Chad Hawes, teacher; Julia Smith, teacher; Allen Thompson, custodian.
• Reidland Middle School: Bonnie Carrico, custodian; William Dublin, custodian; Jenny Goins, teacher; Glenda Wyatt, teacher.
• Lone Oak Intermediate School: Darla Cook, food service assistant.
• Concord Elementary School: Renee Binford, special needs assistant; Mary Susan Comer, food service; Teri Hobgood, food service assistant; Ramona Patton, teacher.
• Heath Elementary School: Jacqueline Croft, teacher; Todd DeRezza, custodian; Stacy Locke, preschool teacher.
• Hendron-Lone Oak Elementary School: Beth Coughlon, teacher.
• Lone Oak Elementary School: Jana Lehky, preschool assistant; Anne Marie-Whitis, teacher; Angie Poat, guidance counselor; Beth Perkins, preschool teacher; Janice Shae Weitlauf, instructional assistant; Jane Williams, instructional assistant.
Four employees retired at the end of the 2020-21 school year, while the rest retired after the 2021-22 school year.
Superintendent Steve Carter praised these retiring district workers and said that having so many retiring in one year will be difficult to replace.
“Any time you lose experience like that — some with 20 to 30 years — it’s always tough to replace,” he said.
“What makes it somewhat challenging is that there are not as many young people going into education as there used to be. We’re always actively recruiting and, hopefully, we can replace the experience that we lost with some experience or with new, young teachers who will gain that experience with us and serve our community well.
“This is something that every district does endure. We’re just blessed and honored that we had staff that retired from our district. We are grateful for their service.”
Carter added that open positions within the district are posted under “Employment” under the “About” tab at the district’s website, mccracken.kyschools.us.
