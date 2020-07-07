A girl was taken to the hospital with minor injuries Saturday after a one-vehicle crash in McCracken County.
Around 4:48 p.m., McCracken County Sheriffs’ deputies responded to the area of 6800 Old Mayfield Road for a single-vehicle rollover crash with injuries.
Upon arrival, they saw a silver 2016 Ford Escape off the roadway and upside down.
In a news release, the sheriff’s office identified the driver as Michelle Portales of McAllen, Texas. Portales was driving south on Old Mayfield Road, and a red truck crossed into her lane. She swerved to the right to avoid a collision, and overcorrected when entering back onto Old Mayfield Road causing her vehicle to flip, authorities said.
The sheriff’s office reported Michelle and Irvie Saldivar were in the front seat of the vehicle and did not report any injuries, while a 9-year-old girl in the back seat was taken to a local hospital for nonlife-threatening injuries.
Old Mayfield Road was closed down for approximately 40 minutes.
