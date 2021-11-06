McCracken COVID cases see uptick over last week

The number of new COVID-19 cases in McCracken County increased slightly this week over a trend of lowering numbers over the latter half of October.
According to reports issued by the Purchase District Health Department, there were 17 cases reported for Monday, 21 cases reported for Tuesday and 20 cases each reported on Wednesday and Thursday.
The period of Oct. 15-31 saw an average of 9.3 new cases per day in McCracken County. From Oct. 19 through Oct. 31, there were only two daily reports of more than 13 new cases.
Of the 78 cases reported thus far in November, 18 are age 19 to 29, while 15 of them are school age (4 to 18). There were 11 cases reported for those in their 40s and those in their 50s.
The gender breakdown remains almost evenly divided, with 40 of the 78 November cases being female and 38 being male.
However, the incidence rate maps have shown a moderate decline since early October.
According to Friday’s color-coded incidence rate map issued by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, McCracken County has an incidence rate of 16.6 per 100,000 people over the previous seven days, putting it at the orange level, or the second-highest rate of incidence of 10 to 25 cases per 100,000 people.
Other area counties at the orange level include Ballard (18.1), Calloway (11.7), Carlisle (24.0), Graves (19.6) and Hickman (13.0).
Area counties at the next-lowest level of incidence — colored yellow and indicating a rate of 1 to 10 cases per 100,000 people — include Fulton (7.2), Livingston (6.2) and Marshall (7.4).
McCracken County has had 10,773 reported cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020, and has had 171 COVID-related deaths.
Ballard County reported nine new cases this week. It has had 1,154 total cases since the pandemic began and 23 COVID-related deaths.
Carlisle County reported six new cases this week. It has had 852 total cases since the pandemic began and seven COVID-related deaths.
Fulton County reported five new cases this week. It has had 693 total cases since the pandemic began and 16 COVID-related deaths.
Hickman County reported three new cases this week. It has had 725 total cases since the pandemic began and 18 COVID-related deaths.
More local information about COVID-19 — including testing sites and vaccines — as well as other health information can be found online at purchase health.org. Statewide information including county-by-county breakdowns can be found at kycovid19.ky.gov.
