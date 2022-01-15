McCracken COVID cases, incidence rate soaring

The number of COVID-19 cases in McCracken County has seen a great increase since the middle of December, so much so the Purchase District Health Department has staggered issuing its regular reports to tend to the cases.
However, the PDHD has issued intermittent reports to indicate the total number of cases.
The health department reported a combined 516 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and Tuesday, tallying 355 cases on Monday and 161 on Tuesday.
For the month of January, the PDHD reported 1,117 new cases of COVID-19, averaging 101.5 cases per day.
It reported 169 cases on Jan. 3, 75 cases on Jan. 4, 177 cases on Jan. 5, 166 cases on Jan. 6 and 14 cases on Jan. 7.
Between Christmas and New Year’s Day, the department reported 99 cases on Dec. 27, 123 cases on Dec. 28 and 104 cases on Dec. 30.
From Dec. 27 to Jan. 11, that is a total of 1,443 new cases of COVID-19, or 80.2 cases per day.
McCracken County’s COVID incidence rate has been soaring as well over the last few weeks. The incidence rate is the number of new cases in a day per 100,000 people for the previous seven days.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health issues a color-coded map on weekdays showing each of Kentucky’s 120 counties and the level of incidence for each. The highest rate, shown in red, indicates more than 25 cases per 100,000 people, while the next highest rate, shown in orange, indicates 10 to 25 cases per 100,000 people. The third-highest rate, shown in yellow, indicates 1 to 10 cases per 100,000 people, while the lowest rate, shown in green, indicates less than 1 case per 100,000 people.
McCracken County has been at the red level since Nov. 29.
Friday’s incidence rate map shows all 120 counties at the red level for the fourth straight day.
McCracken County’s incidence rate map shows the county setting pandemic records day-by-day, with a rate of 157.9 on Friday. The previous high for 2020 and 2021 was 106.6, set on Nov. 24, 2020.
Other counties’ rates in the Jackson Purchase area for Friday were Ballard, 76.1; Calloway, 151.6; Carlisle, 78.0; Fulton, 122.1; Graves, 125.4; Hickman, 58.7; and Marshall, 152.0.
More information about COVID-19 can be found at purchasehealth.org or kycovid.ky.gov.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.