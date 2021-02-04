By SUN STAFF
The McCracken County Courthouse will reopen to the public Feb. 8, a Wednesday news release from Judge-Executive Craig Clymer announced.
COVID-19 safety precautions will remain in place — visitors are expected to wear masks at all times inside the courthouse. Visitors’ temperatures will be checked at the door before entry.
State court offices will remain closed to the public at this time.
For more information, call 270-444-4707.
