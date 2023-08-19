The McCracken County Fiscal Court is working on plans for beautification projects at different park locations in the community. These projects aim to restore the parks to their former glory while making minor additions.
Carson Park, established in 1937 on the city’s edge, according to McCracken County Commissioner Eddie Jones, was intended for horse shows, training and county fairs, but now requires substantial upgrades. Jones said the county had allocated about $1 million for the park’s beautification.
“We have allocated more money for improvements to Carson Park,” Jones said. “We’re interested in improving things to the point that it looks better and serves the public well.”
Jones said chain-link fences with three strands of barbed wire surrounded the park five years ago. The county has since replaced some of the barbed wire with a black horse fence, costing the county roughly $13,000.
“That fence has been the most popular expenditure the fiscal court has ever done — it’s like, ‘Yeah, that looks better.’ ”
Chain-link fences still surround the park’s perimeter, but the black horse fence has replaced the entrance.
McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer said Carson Park is a valuable property and the county focuses on creating attractive public spaces for smaller events. Floral Hall, which sits on the property, was recently refurbished and opened its doors in May 2022 at a cost of approximately $60,000. Clymer said it’s looking into ways to use the rest of the park.
He said it’s keeping the horse theme and are adding a few market spaces to appeal to vendors.
“The horses are still there,” Clymer said. “We want to stick to our roots, keep the theme, and add certain stuff that would cater to the animals and visitors.”
Jones noted it’s also looking into adding more parking spaces to decrease the number of residents parking on neighborhood streets at events. Jones said the county plans to have a master plan for Carson Park completed by April 2024.
Carson Park is not the only park that will have horse-style fences. Heath Park will also undergo beautification and include horse-style fences to give the park a new aesthetic. Jones said the county aims to enhance the park’s design and function, making it appeal to residents. The park will get four new benches, sidewalk repairs, signage and trees.
Clymer said the county’s primary focus is adding pickleball courts to the park. He said it’s converted 10 tennis courts into pickleball courts.
“We had many tennis courts that people seldom used,” Clymer said. “We transformed them into pickleball courts, which will be more useful.”
According to Clymer, the county is removing pine trees in the park due to sap damaging the courts.
The county is working with an arborist to select suitable tree species for specific locations to avoid disturbing the environmental balance.
The park would also receive new light poles salvaged from Bluegrass Downs, which ceased operation in 2019. The county said it wants to quickly address concerns about insufficient lighting in the park by installing the 50-foot poles.
The county allocated $18,000 for Heath, Lone Oak and Reidland area parks. Jones and Clymer said that community volunteers are running parks in the county and the county is actively working to collaborate with these volunteers on beautification projects.
“We want to show more economic support to their programs and improve the parks the community could enjoy,” Jones said.
Clymer said residents can expect to see those improvements within the following year.
McCracken County was awarded a Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grant, as announced in September 2022. This fund provides financial assistance for the protection of critical natural areas, acquisition of land for outdoor recreation, and development or renovation of public facilities such as campgrounds, picnic areas, sports and playfields, swimming and boating facilities, fishing facilities, trails, natural areas and passive parks.
Jones said the county was awarded $79,503.50 for the LWCF grant, and the county matched that. The whole budget is $159,000.
The state signed the agreement in June and the county plans on using part of that grant to help restore soccer fields near the old Paducah landfill. The county is trying to improve the soccer fields by installing shelters and picnic tables, bike shelters, improving roads and leveling the fields.
“Four and a half years ago, it was a priority to see what we can do about making the soccer fields nice or find another place,” Clymer said. “That conversation led us to the sports complex we are building now.”
Clymer said the county wants to extend the Greenway Trail that currently stretches from downtown Paducah to the landfill property. The additional new route would go adjacent and border the new sports complex. The county is also building an air park for drones and model planes. Jones anticipates construction on this project to be completed by the end of next year.
The county expects delays as winter approaches, but assures completion of scheduled park projects. The fiscal court seeks community input and encourages suggestions.
