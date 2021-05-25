McCracken County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a woman accused of selling methamphetamine Friday night.
Drug division detectives obtained a search warrant for a home on Nace Lane after receiving complaints accusing 22-year-old Chelsea Figley of selling the illicit drug in the Paducah and McCracken County area, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Detectives and patrol deputies carried out the warrant just before 6 p.m. Friday. Authorities said the search uncovered about 49 grams of crystal meth, a loaded .40 caliber handgun, hydrocodone pills, $700 cash, items associated with the use and sale of meth and a small amount of marijuana.
Figley was arrested and jailed in the McCracken County Jail. She was charged with first degree trafficking in greater than 2 grams of meth on the first offense and first-degree trafficking in an unspecified controlled substance. Both charges are firearm enhanced.
She was also charged with possession of a handgun by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, authorities said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.