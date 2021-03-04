McCracken County High School won its fourth straight Governor’s Cup Region 1 title with its second-highest point total in regional competition in an academic competition that was held virtually Feb. 22-23.
Freshman Cody Owen scored a perfect 50 on the social studies assessment test, marking the first perfect score for MCHS in Governor’s Cup competition.
McCracken County scored 63 points, sending several team members to the state competition on March 13-15, which will also be held virtually.
Calloway County was second with 30 points, followed by Paducah Tilghman and Murray at 14 points each, Graves County with two points and Carlisle County with one.
Governor’s Cup consists of two team competitions — quick recall and future problem-solving — and six individual graded assessments: composition, math, science, social studies, language arts and arts and humanities. The highest score possible on each of the five subject assessments is 50.
Teams scored eight points for first place, five for second, three for third and one for fourth. Individuals scored five points for first place, four for second, three for third, two for fourth and one for fifth. Students who tied at a position split the points.
Students are allowed to take part in as many as two graded assessments. Schools may have up to three students in any assessment.
Students begin competition at the district level, then move to the regional level of competition before advancing to state.
Those who advance to each next level are the top two teams in quick recall and future problem-solving and the top five students in each of the six graded assessments.
Those advancing to the Governor’s Cup state competition on March 13-15 — with their placement and scores in the regional competition — are:
• Quick recall: 1. McCracken County, 2. Paducah Tilghman.
• Future problem-solving: 1. McCracken County, 2. Paducah Tilghman.
• Composition (unscored): 1. Drake Calhoun, Calloway County; 2. Andia Karanja, Murray; 3. Kyra Shutt, Murray; 4. Ava Chuppe, McCracken County; 5. Audrey Gill, Carlisle County.
• Math: 1. Xander Norment, McCracken County, score of 45; 2. Mason Wooten, McCracken County, 41; 3. Isaac Anderson, Calloway County, 40; 4. Chase Renick, Murray, 35; 5 (tie). Josiah Baumer, 33; 5 (tie). Chaney Robinson, Calloway County, 33.
• Science: 1. Mason Wooten, McCracken County, 38; 2. Isaac Martin, Calloway County, 36; 3. Isaac Anderson, Calloway County, 31; 4. Cole Cannon, McCracken County, 30; 5. Paige Kight, Paducah Tilghman, 28.
• Social studies: 1. Owen Cody, McCracken County, 50; 2. Cesar Villeda, Calloway County, 47; 3. Reese Bell, McCracken County, 46; 4. Ethan Brown, McCracken County, 46; 5. Jayden Morris, Calloway County, 44. Ties were broken in this subject assessment.
• Language arts: 1. Ava Chuppe, McCracken County, 45; 2. Ellie Whisman, Calloway County, 42; 3 (tie). Lucy Burns, Calloway County, 39; 3 (tie). Caroline Wright, McCracken County, 39; 5. Rianna Peng, Murray, 26.
• Arts and humanities: 1. Owen Cody, McCracken County, 49; 2. Rachel Hwang, McCracken County, 43; 3. Paige Kight, Paducah Tilghman, 39; 4. Hannah Bryan, McCracken County, 30; 5. Rianna Peng, Murray, 27.
Those placing among the top 10 statewide were: Cody, social studies, first (tie), and arts and humanities, second (tie); Villeda, social studies, ninth (tie); Chuppe, language arts, 10th (tie); and Wooten, science, 10th (tie).
Region 1 consists of the schools in the Jackson Purchase region of Kentucky.
