McCracken County wins 2023 Academic Bowl

The academic team from McCracken County — featuring (from left) Eden Bridge-Hayes, Ethan C. Brown, Owen Cody and Garret Greenwood — face off against Calloway County’s team, consisting of (from left)Ellie Whisman, Isaac Martin, Ethan Cain and Cesar Villeda, in the championship game of the Academic Bowl.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

The West Kentucky Academic Bowl returned to the West Kentucky Community and Technical College stage Friday for the first time since 2020, with McCracken County High School picking up where it left off — with the championship.

The Mustangs won the 2020 championship following Paducah Tilghman High School’s 2019 championship. The 2021 Academic Bowl was canceled by COVID-19, and the 2022 Academic Bowl was canceled after several scheduling conflicts.

