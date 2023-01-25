McCracken County wins 2023 Academic Bowl

The West Kentucky Academic Bowl returned to the West Kentucky Community and Technical College stage Friday for the first time since 2020, with McCracken County High School picking up where it left off — with the championship.
The Mustangs won the 2020 championship following Paducah Tilghman High School’s 2019 championship. The 2021 Academic Bowl was canceled by COVID-19, and the 2022 Academic Bowl was canceled after several scheduling conflicts.
The West Kentucky Academic Bowl Scholarship was created by the Murray State University Foundation Inc. in 1990 through a consortium of people and businesses throughout western Kentucky who wanted to promote academics and academic excellence throughout the region.
The amounts of the scholarships are $5,500 to the school that wins the Academic Bowl, $2,500 for the second-place school and $1,000 each to the third- and fourth-place schools.
The Academic Bowl is the culmination of six weeks of competition in buzz-in question-and-answer contests among the 13 participating high schools in the West Kentucky Academic Association, which competes during the fall months.
The Academic Bowl was held at the West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s Crounce Hall in the college’s TV studio. Jeremy Krug, an academic team coach at Murray High School and the president of the Kentucky Association of Academic Competitions, served as the moderator of the Academic Bowl.
McCracken County finished the regular season with a 10-4 record, winning District 2. It beat District 1 champion Fulton County (5-7) in the semifinal round of the Academic Bowl by a score of 46-3.
District 3 champion Calloway County (13-1) beat District 4 champion Paducah Tilghman (9-5) by a score of 32-18 in the other semifinal contest.
The championship contest opened in a tight battle, with Calloway County taking a 7-6 lead over MCHS at the 17th question in the first half. From that point, the Mustangs answered nine of the next 12 questions to push out to a 15-7 halftime lead.
McCracken County answered eight of the first 15 questions of the second half to CCHS’s three to push out to an insurmountable lead, winning 30-16.
“(Calloway County) is always tough,” said MCHS academic coach Tammy Bohannon. “We always expect definitely a battle with them — for sure, 100%. We never go in assuming we’ve got anything in the bag ever. Not with them.
“It may have been going our way because we were quicker to the buzzer, but when you’re talking about teams of this caliber, we all know the answers. It’s just who’s going to get to the buzzer faster.”
Rodney Holt, the vice president of the West Kentucky Academic Association in charge of high school competitions, said the teams have grown throughout the season.
“It’s been a phenomenal season, and watching the teams grow from Week 1 to Week 7, when they play the district tournaments, and then seeing those teams come together for scholarship funds is a phenomenal thing,” he said.
The semifinal and championship rounds of the West Kentucky Academic Bowl will be shown on Paducah 2 TV, which is produced through the facilities and administration of West Kentucky Community and Technical College. The showing dates will be announced. The matches will also be placed on YouTube.
