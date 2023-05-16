Registered Voters: 58,064
Voter Turnout: 10.34%GOVERNOR AND LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
DEMOCRACTAndy BESHEAR
Absentee, 249; total votes, 1,862; 90%
Geoffrey M. “Geoff” YOUNG
Absentee, 11; total votes, 117; 6%
Peppy MARTIN
Absentee, 1; total votes, 80; 4%
REPUBLICANDaniel CAMERON
Absentee, 141; total votes, 2084; 54%
Kelly CRAFT
Absentee, 68; total votes, 799; 21%
Ryan QUARLES
Absentee, 74; total votes, 728; 19%
Eric DETERS
Absentee, 14; total votes, 97; 2%
Mike HARMON
Absentee, 12; total votes, 70; 2%
Alan KECK
Absentee, 3; total votes, 45; 1%
Robbie C. SMITH
Absentee, 0; total votes, 17; 0%
Jacob CLARK
Absentee, 1; total votes, 14; 0%
Bob DeVORE
Absentee, 0; total votes, 9; 0%
Dennis Ray ORMEROD
Absentee, 0; total votes, 9; 0%
David O. COOPER
Absentee, 1; total votes, 9; 0%
Johnny Ray RICE
Absentee, 0; total votes, 6; 0%
SECRETARY OF STATEREPUBLICANMichael ADAMS
Absentee, 247; total votes, 2,723; 77%
Stephen L. KNIPPER
Absentee, 37; total votes, 653; 18%
Allen MARICLE
Absentee, 13; total votes, 162; 5%
AUDITOR OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTSREPUBLICANAllison BALL
Absentee, 227; total votes, 2,685; 79%
Derek PETTEYS
Absentee, 52; total votes, 731; 21%
STATE TREASURERREPUBLICANMark H. METCALF
Absentee, 142; total votes, 1,922; 57%
Andrew COOPERRIDER
Absentee, 97; total votes, 1,000; 30%
O. C. “OJ” OLEKA
Absentee, 44; total votes, 424; 13%
COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTUREDEMOCRATSierra J. ENLOW
Absentee, 158; total votes, 1,218; 65%
Mikael MALONE
Absentee, 76; total votes, 642; 35%
REPUBLICANRichard HEATH
Absentee, 224; total votes, 2,691; 65%
Jonathan SHELL
Absentee, 67; total votes, 876; 25%
