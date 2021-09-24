McCracken County tops 10K COVID cases

The number of new cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County continues to rise, pushing the county over the 10,000-case mark.
Through Wednesday, the Purchase Area Health District cited a total of 1,182 new cases for the month of September, averaging 53.7 new cases per day. The 57 cases reported for Wednesday pushed the county over the 10,000-case threshold.
Since the pandemic began in March 2020, McCracken County has had a total of 10,003 cases of COVID-19 through Wednesday with 156 COVID-related deaths.
There are 387 active cases with 19 cases requiring hospitalization.
McCracken County reported 1,325 cases of COVID-19 in August, averaging 42.7 cases per day.
On Thursday during his weekly Team Kentucky update, Gov. Andy Beshear said he had deployed 505 Kentucky National Guard members to 29 hospitals throughout the state, expanding the Guard’s presence by 94 members and to four more hospitals.
“This is the largest deployment of the Kentucky National Guard for a health care crisis in the commonwealth’s history,” he said.
Through Thursday, 64 of 96 Kentucky hospitals are reporting critical staffing shortages, and 130 adult intensive care unit beds are available statewide. Five Kentucky children with COVID-19 are currently on ventilators.
The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services is in its second year of providing county-by-county incidence rate maps for the state, having started that practice on Sept. 13, 2020.
According to Wednesday’s incidence rate map, McCracken County had an incidence rate of 35.6 cases per 100,000 people, listing it as one of Kentucky’s 117 counties at the red level.
The map coordinates levels of incidence by color, with red (high) level denoting more than 25 cases per 100,000 people, orange (substantial) indicating 10 to 25 cases per 100,000 people, yellow (moderate) showing 1 to 10 cases per 100,000 people and green (low) meaning less than 1 case per 100,000 people.
Of the three Kentucky counties not at the red level, two are in the Purchase area. Fulton County showed an incidence rate of 23.5 cases per 100,000 people, placing it at the orange level, and Carlisle County had 24 cases per 100,000 people, also placing it at the orange level. The only other non-red county in Kentucky was Clinton County, reporting 7 cases per 100,000 people, placing it at the yellow level.
Other Jackson Purchase counties included Ballard (27.2), Calloway (36.3), Graves (88.9), Hickman (32.6) and Marshall (45.9).
Information about COVID vaccinations and health guidelines can be found at the Purchase District Health Department at purchasehealth.org.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.