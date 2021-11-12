Teachers and staff in the McCracken County school system have a chance to get a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster through a partnership with the Strawberry Hills Pharmacy.
Staff members of McCracken County High School, Concord Elementary School and Heath Elementary and Heath Middle schools were able to get a booster on Friday at MCHS.
They can also get a booster on Dec. 3 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the high school.
Staff members of the Lone Oak schools and Reidland schools can get a booster from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Friday at the former Lone Oak Middle School gymnasium, 225 John E. Robinson Ave.
They can also get a booster from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 at the Reidland Middle School gymnasium at 5347 Benton Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.