Ahead of today’s scheduled public hearing regarding McCracken County Solar, LLC’s conditional use permit, McCracken County Solar and its parent company, AES Clean Energy, have decided to surrender its conditional use permit and formally withdraw current plans for a solar facility in McCracken County.

McCracken County Solar and AES have also terminated a purchase power agreement with Big Rivers Electric Corporation, according to public filings with the Kentucky Public Service Commission. The agreement, reached in 2020, would have seen Big Rivers purchase the energy credits from power produced from McCracken County Solar’s facility.

