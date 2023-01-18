Ahead of today’s scheduled public hearing regarding McCracken County Solar, LLC’s conditional use permit, McCracken County Solar and its parent company, AES Clean Energy, have decided to surrender its conditional use permit and formally withdraw current plans for a solar facility in McCracken County.
McCracken County Solar and AES have also terminated a purchase power agreement with Big Rivers Electric Corporation, according to public filings with the Kentucky Public Service Commission. The agreement, reached in 2020, would have seen Big Rivers purchase the energy credits from power produced from McCracken County Solar’s facility.
In a letter signed by AES Chief Development Officer Woody Rubin sent on Jan. 13 to McCracken County Planning and Zoning Administrator Greg Cannon and McCracken County Attorney Cade Foster, Rubin notified officials of AES’s intentions to “formally withdraw our current plans for the installation of a solar power facility in McCracken County,” and surrender its conditional use permit the county issued in November 2021.
The plans for McCracken County Solar called for a 60-megawatt solar panel facility — also known as a “solar farm” — on around 615 acres of land along New Liberty Church Road near Kevil. After initially being denied a conditional use permit, the McCracken County Board of Adjustment granted McCracken County Solar a conditional use permit in November of 2021.
AES also waived “any and all rights to a formal hearing” before the McCracken County Board of Adjustment regarding its conditional use permit. However, Cannon told The Sun based on the advice of the board’s attorneys, the Board of Adjustment still needs to proceed with the public hearing, as state statute does not mention a conditional use permit holder’s ability to surrender a permit. However, the board could vote to revoke McCracken County Solar’s conditional use permit, leaving it in place, or tabling the vote.
The Board of Adjustment’s public hearing regarding its conditional use permit was scheduled under KRS 100.237. Part of the statute, which outlines procedures for boards issuing conditional use permits, states “in any case where a conditional use permit has not been exercised within the time limit set by the board, or within one year if no specific time limit has been set, such conditional use permit shall not revert to its original designation unless there has been a public hearing.”
AES Senior Development Manager Lauren Brunsdale previously told The Sun the state of construction for the McCracken County Solar project had been delayed because of ongoing Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) interconnection study delays impacting hundreds of projects. Brunsdale said the MISO interconnection studies, which are required to be completed before the project could begin construction, for McCracken County Solar had been delayed 18 times.
McCracken County Solar and its parent company AES also had an agreement with Big Rivers Electric Corporation for Big Rivers to purchase the energy credits from the power the solar facility would produce. However, McCracken County Solar and AES terminated this power purchase agreement on Jan. 11, according to filings with the Kentucky Public Service Commission.
In its notice of termination to Big Rivers, McCracken County Solar cited a clause allowing it to terminate the agreement if the scheduled in service date for any interconnection attachment facilities or network upgrades could not be completed by Oct. 31, 2022.
Big Rivers initially reached an agreement with McCracken County Solar in 2020, in which McCracken County Solar agreed to a 20-year fixed cost rate of $27.30 per megawatt hour.
The public hearing is scheduled for today at 5 p.m. at the McCracken County Emergency Operations Center at 3700 Coleman Rd.
