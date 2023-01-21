The McCracken County Board of Adjustment voted unanimously to revoke McCracken County Solar, LLC’s conditional use permit Wednesday evening.
However, McCracken County Solar representatives have told The Sun the company still plans to build in McCracken County, and would re-apply for a conditional use permit at a later date once it is closer to starting construction.
The decision came after the board members learned McCracken County Solar and its parent company, AES Clean Energy, decided to surrender its conditional use permit due to delays in the start of construction of the project.
AES has attributed construction delays to ongoing Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) interconnection study delays. Energy projects that connect to the electrical grid cannot begin construction without interconnection study results and a final agreement with the grid operator that allows the project to connect, AES representatives told The Sun.
McCracken County Solar’s proposed project calls for a 60 megawatt solar panel facility — also commonly referred to as a “solar farm” — that would span around 615 acres near Kevil along New Liberty Church Road and Massey Road. The company has lease agreements with several McCracken County landowners to lease their farmland for the purposes of the solar farm project.
McCracken County Solar began as a project under Community Energy, Inc. When AES bought out Community Energy in December 2021, it also assumed control of Community Energy’s various solar projects, including McCracken County Solar.
McCracken County Solar received its conditional use permit from McCracken County’s Board of Adjustment in November 2021 after it was initially denied a month prior. Wednesday’s public hearing was scheduled in December under a state statute that allows the Board of Adjustment to review the status of issued conditional use permits if the permit has not been exercised — for example, starting construction on the site — within one year of the permit’s issuing date. Previous plans for McCracken County Solar called for the project to be completed and operational by the end of 2022, according to previous Sun reports.
On Jan. 13, McCracken County Solar and AES informed county officials that it intended to “formally withdraw [AES’s] current plans for the installation of a solar panel facility in McCracken County, Kentucky.” However, AES Senior Development Manager Lauren Brunsdale told The Sun on Wednesday via email AES plans to continue with the McCracken County Solar project, and plans to re-apply for a conditional use permit from McCracken County’s Board of Adjustment once it receives the interconnection study results and a final agreement with MISO.
“Considering these external factors causing continued delays, we believe it is most respectful to the board and the County to surrender our current [conditional use permit] and bring the project forward for consideration in the future once we have more complete information,” Brunsdale wrote in an email to The Sun on Wednesday.
“We look forward to continuing to be a community partner and keeping the County informed of our progress while we wait for the interconnection study results from MISO.”
No AES or McCracken County Solar representatives spoke at Wednesday’s Board of Adjustment meeting.
During the public hearing portion of the Board of Adjustment meeting regarding McCracken County Solar’s conditional use permit, McCracken County Planning and Zoning Administrator Greg Cannon presented the Jan. 13 letter he and County Attorney Cade Foster received from AES regarding its decision to surrender the conditional use permit.
Cannon also presented an email Judge-Executive Craig Clymer received on Tuesday from AES Stakeholder Engagement Manager Katie Haarsager explaining the company’s decision to surrender the conditional use permit and sharing the company’s intentions to move forward with the project at a later date once it has more complete information.
Big Rivers Electric Corporation Board of Directors Chairman Wayne Elliott also presented the board with a notice of termination the electric company received last week from AES and McCracken County Solar, which terminated the power purchase agreement Big Rivers reached with McCracken County Solar and its then-parent company Community Energy in 2020.
Big Rivers also had discussions with AES to take over McCracken County Solar’s lease agreements with McCracken County landowners and pursue the solar farm project itself. Elliott said AES was not interested in that arrangement, opting instead to keep pursuing the solar farm project itself.
Big Rivers Director of Communications and Community Relations Jennifer Keach told The Sun Big Rivers is disappointed in AES’ decision to terminate the power purchase agreement.
Keach said under the original contract terms, the project was “very beneficial to the Jackson Purchase rate payers.” Big Rivers is the wholesale power provider to Jackson Purchase Energy Cooperative, which delivers electricity to properties in six counties, including McCracken County. At the meeting where McCracken County Solar’s conditional use permit was granted in November 2021, Big Rivers President and CEO Bob Berry had said Big Rivers’ power purchase agreement would have resulted in savings for Jackson Purchase customers and with the agreement in the form of bill credits from Big Rivers’ annual margins.
According to the Energy Information Administration, electric utility companies can purchase renewable energy certificates (a tool representing the property rights to non-power attributes of renewable energy generation issued for every megawatt hour of renewable energy produced) to pay for renewable energy production without directly producing or purchasing the renewable energy. Electric companies can then use these certificates to demonstrate the use of renewable energy in their portfolios.
In terms of economic development, county officials have said investments in renewable energy are also a draw for some industries when looking at potential development sites because of tax benefits companies can get for using renewable energy.
When Big Rivers reached the power purchase agreement rates with McCracken County Solar in 2020, Elliott told the board it made more sense for the company to purchase renewable energy certificates from McCracken County Solar than it was for Big Rivers to build its own solar farm project. However, since then, economic conditions have changed, and companies like AES are now seeking higher rates for power purchase agreements, Elliott said.
With that, Elliott said the solar farm project, if AES had agreed to sell the lease agreements and project to Big Rivers, would be economically viable for Big Rivers to pursue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.