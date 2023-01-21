PADNWS-01-21-23 SOLAR FOLO

The McCracken County Board of Adjustment voted to revoke McCracken County Solar, LLC’s conditional use permit on Wednesday evening following McCracken County Solar and its parent company, AES Clean Energy’s, decision to surrender the permit. AES said it plans to apply for a conditional use permit in the future once it is closer to its construction phase.

 SUN FILE

The McCracken County Board of Adjustment voted unanimously to revoke McCracken County Solar, LLC’s conditional use permit Wednesday evening.

However, McCracken County Solar representatives have told The Sun the company still plans to build in McCracken County, and would re-apply for a conditional use permit at a later date once it is closer to starting construction.

Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In