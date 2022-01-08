The Purchase District Health Department reported 421 new cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County from Monday through Wednesday.
The PDHD delayed issuing daily reports earlier this week because of the heavy influx of new cases, but it issued a comprehensive report Thursday night.
The health department reported 169 new cases in the county on Monday, 75 on Tuesday and 177 on Wednesday, a total of 421 cases over three days, or an average of 139.3 cases per day.
Other counties within the health district showed an increase as well. Ballard County reported 47 cases over the three-day period, while Carlisle County had 15 new cases, Fulton County showed 15 new cases and Hickman County reported 15 new cases.
Unlike previous reports, Thursday’s three-day report did not break the cases down by age or gender because of the large number of cases reported in such a short time, a total of 513 cases in the five health district counties from Monday through Wednesday.
Since right after the Thanksgiving weekend, only three of the 22 reports issued by the health department have reported fewer than 50 new cases.
The 421 cases reported for the week through Wednesday is 80.7% of those reported for the entire month of October and 70.4% of those reported for the entire month of November.
PDHD Director Kent Koster said the omicron variant is prevalent everywhere.
“Omicron is spreading like wildfire across the nation,” he said. “So, it’s not unusual for it to hit here, just like it is everywhere else. … You need to try to distance yourself from the people that you work with if at all possible, and you need to protect yourself and others by wearing a mask.
“We see most people in the business world like Lowe’s and Home Depot where employees are required to wear masks. When you’re talking to somebody, you need to try to keep your distance from them a little bit. Try to limit your exposure to people as much as possible. Try to limit your exposure by not participating in large-group gatherings, whatever those gatherings might be: weddings, funerals, dances, large meetings, conventions — whatever. It only makes sense, and it’s always proven that if you’re around people and you’re close to people, your risk to exposure is higher than if you’re not around people.”
Koster said it is very important for people to get vaccinated as well as get a booster shot.
“It’s very important that you get a booster because the probability of getting COVID is a lot higher than it was a month ago, before omicron came about,” he said. “Even though you get a booster, we’re still seeing breakthrough cases, but they’re mild. In the hospitals, you’re still seeing pretty much the same ratio of people being hospitalized with the omicron variant as you did with the delta variant — somewhere around 85% of the people being hospitalized who are unvaccinated.
“It’s important. Even though you still may get it, it’s going to be a much milder case than it would be otherwise.”
Koster said the omicron variant is expected to peak near the end of this month.
“I would expect that the omicron variant — we’re going to start seeing it peak and start coming down in the next three to four weeks,” he said. “Since this one is moving so quickly, your up-and-down is going to be a lot quicker than the alpha or the delta variant.
“I’m not saying that omicron is going to go away in three or four weeks; I’m saying that it’s going to start coming back down in three to four weeks.”
Since Nov. 29 — the first report issued after Thanksgiving — McCracken County has been at the highest incidence rate of COVID-19, according to color-coded maps issued by the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
The highest incidence rate, more than 25 cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days — is colored red.
According to Thursday’s incidence rate map, McCracken County’s incidence rate is at 84.5, a modest dip from its Wednesday rate of 88.9.
Graves County remains in triple digits at 101.2, its rate for Wednesday. Other counties in the Jackson Purchase region remain at the red level as well, including Marshall (73.0), Ballard (70.6), Calloway (65.9), Hickman (62.0), Fulton (57.4) and Hickman (57.0).
Only two of Kentucky’s 120 counties are not at the red level: McCreary (23.2) and Menifee (13.2), which are both at the next-highest incidence rate, colored orange (10 to 25 cases per 100,000 people).
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.