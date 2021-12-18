McCracken County school district helps stricken communities

McCracken County school district employees have been coordinating an effort to help provide supplies to areas in need following the Dec. 10 tornado.
People from around the county and across the state sent supplies to the district, which loaded them into school buses to be sent where they could do the most good.
Jayme Jones, the district’s director of public relations, said they have been busy since Sunday.
“We sent four buses to Mayfield full of supplies on Sunday,” she said. “Our last three days of school before Christmas break, we did a donation challenge.
“On Monday, we did nonperishable items for the kids to bring in. On Tuesday, we did paper goods, and on Wednesday, we did toys for Christmas.”
More supplies came in than the district imagined.
“The response has been overwhelming,” Jones said. “We went to all the schools to pick up donations, and we had to get extra buses because they were just so full.
“Along with Lone Oak First Baptist, they loaded Christian County with a bus, and then, they brought another bus over here and we loaded them down with a bus. We sent two buses to Christian County, and before we even unloaded a bus on Tuesday, we sent it straight to Marshall County to Central Elementary.”
Another bus was sent to the Fulton Independent School District — known locally as Fulton city schools — loaded with supplies and toys.
Jones said she just posted a notice on Facebook for supplies, and they just kept coming.
“I didn’t know what to expect,” she said. “With four buses full — it was amazing. The community has been amazing.”
Jones said the McCracken County district wants to be sure that everyone has what they need.
“We are supplying families that are staying in hotels in Paducah with snack items — we did a big push for snack items because that’s stuff that they need,” she said. “They want to eat right now instead of the canned goods.
“We sent board games, packs of cards and games for some of the kids because they don’t have anything to keep them entertained at the hotel. We have books and coloring books and all that that we sent as well to the hotels.”
Jones said the district will pause and see where the need lies next week, considering the great amount of supplies coming in from across the state and across the nation.
“We can re-evaluate after the holidays, too, and if there is another need — more water is needed or more paper goods are needed — we have that available to send out at that point,” she said.
The school district is taking advantage of having an empty school building to store supplies. The new Lone Oak Middle School just opened in October, leaving the former building unoccupied until the Lone Oak Intermediate students and staff move in.
“I know storage is an issue for a lot of people,” Jones said. “Everybody is taking in, but then, you’re like, ‘What do we do with all this?’ so we’re in a position where we have a building that we can house it.”
A bus was sent Thursday to the Benton Church of Christ with toys for children, and the district sent supplies to Graves County Middle School for a school event this weekend.
Jones said the district has contacted elementary schools communities in Christian County to see what they need.
“We’re just trying to make contact with people in those areas and get them what they need, if they need it,” she said. “Maybe if not now, we can help in the coming weeks.”
