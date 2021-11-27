McCracken County school construction has only begun

The new Lone Oak Middle School building that opened on Oct. 26 is a sight to behold, but there are several other construction projects on the McCracken County School District’s to-do list this year.
The projects on the list predominantly involve work on the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems — known as HVAC systems — at several schools.
Those projects include:
• Heath Middle School gymnasium: HVAC improvements.
• Heath Middle School auditorium: HVAC improvements.
• Reidland Elementary gymnasium: HVAC improvements.
• Former Lone Oak Middle School building: renovated to better accommodate Lone Oak Intermediate School students. The building was originally Lone Oak High School.
MCSD Director of Facilities Todd Jackson has been kept busy over the last two school years — first with the construction of the new Lone Oak Middle School building on Bleich Street, and now with these other construction projects around the district.
“Heath Middle School gymnasium only has heat; there is no air conditioning,” Jackson said. “There are six hot water heaters in the corner in the middle of the gym, so it’s a radiant-type heat.
“Reidland Middle School is the same way: they only have heat. They never had air conditioning.”
The HMS auditorium also only has heat, but will have air conditioning added to it.
The students at Lone Oak Intermediate School — grades 4 and 5 — will eventually move into the former Lone Oak Middle School building, which was originally Lone Oak High School. So, there are several renovations to be done to make it more for that age group than for teenagers.
“Part of the work that we’re doing is to renovate the bathrooms,” Jackson said. “Because sink heights, toilet heights, urinal heights — all of that needs to be adjusted for the smaller children.
“We’re going to do LED lighting in the entire building, and we’re going to update the heating and air system in that building. Intercoms, fire alarms, too, and there will be some more electrical work and different plumbing work. The gymnasium will have some work done into it to better fit the fourth- and fifth-graders for a (physical education) area instead of a high school gym.”
Jackson said the former LOMS gym also only has heat, but central heat and air will be installed there.
Jackson said the E building attached to the former middle school building by an awning and the old weight room will be demolished.
“That area plus a little bit out into the parking lot will be fenced in, and that will become the playground for the fourth- and fifth-graders,” he said.
The long-term plan for the current Lone Oak Intermediate School building is to move the district offices there from their current location at Reidland Middle School. Jackson said there shouldn’t be much renovation to be done in preparation for that.
Bids for the gymnasium projects will be put out soon, with bids for renovating the former LOMS building coming later.
“We’re hoping to present bid results to the board (for the gymnasium projects) at the January board meeting,” Jackson said. “Those projects will be done during the summer.
“Our goal will be to have the gym projects complete when we start school in August.”
Work that began last year has progressed toward putting a new cooling tower at Hendron-Lone Oak Elementary School and a chiller at Reidland Middle School, both improving those schools’ HVAC systems.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.