McCracken County Public Schools again has a full school board, after board members voted this week to appoint Alice Shemwell to the seat vacated by Chris Taylor in January.
Taylor, who was the board’s chairman, resigned in January, pointing to family issues and a rift between himself and members of the board.
Shemwell ran against Taylor in November, losing the race by just 14 votes.
Board members voted unanimously to appoint Shemwell to fill the empty board seat during a special called meeting Thursday.
Shemwell said she’s ready to get to work.
“I had thought I probably would never get to this position. I’m very excited. I want to give back to community,” Shemwell said. “I have a lot of things we hopefully we can do. McCracken County has a fantastic school system, but we can always improve.”
While Shemwell will fill the seat Taylor vacated, that doesn’t mean she will become board chair. When Taylor resigned, the board voted to make Melanie Burkeen chairwoman.
Shemwell will represent the school board’s 5th District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.