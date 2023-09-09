McCracken County Public Library

An upcoming free course being held at the McCracken County Public Library will cover computer and internet literacy, including file navigation, software installation, typing, social media profile creation, and search engine use.

 Jeremiah Hatcher | The Sun

Technology is steadily evolving, and those who need help navigating it may be left behind. That’s why the McCracken County Public Library is expanding their efforts to inform older individuals about computer and digital literacy through free-to-attend courses.

The Public Library Association and AT&T awarded $6,000 to the McCracken County Public Library — one of 200 libraries across 48 states to receive the grant.

