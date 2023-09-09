Technology is steadily evolving, and those who need help navigating it may be left behind. That’s why the McCracken County Public Library is expanding their efforts to inform older individuals about computer and digital literacy through free-to-attend courses.
The Public Library Association and AT&T awarded $6,000 to the McCracken County Public Library — one of 200 libraries across 48 states to receive the grant.
Justin Brasher, director of the McCracken County Public Library, said the grant helps purchase new computers, laptops, software, and classes.
“We are using the money to pay for new equipment, laptops, and projectors to teach these classes,” Brasher said. “We also purchased some prizes, including tablets, to give away at the events.”
The course will cover computer and internet literacy, including file navigation, software installation, typing, social media profile creation, and search engine use.
“We understand many people take digital skills for granted,” Brasher said. “Answering an email might be simple for the average person, but for a lot of our older generation out there, that might be intimidating or scary, and these classes help them feel comfortable.”
Brasher stated that an increasing number of seniors are seeking assistance from library staff, leading to a shortage in staff’s ability to perform their duties. Implementing this new measure would enable staff to assist other patrons.
“We love helping our seniors,” Brasher said, “It does become challenging when we have multiple seniors needing assistance and little staff available.”
The library will host a Computer Crash Course on Sept. 14, beginning at 9:15 a.m. Attendees will learn the basics of computers, the internet, and email.
On Sept. 21 at 1 p.m., they’re holding classes on the basics of cybersecurity and videoconferencing.
Everyone who attends will be entered into a drawing to win a tablet.
