Several McCracken County officials voted into office in the 2022 general election took the oath of office on Thursday afternoon in the McCracken County Courthouse.
The courtroom was filled with people with years in public service under their belts, as well as friends and family there to support their loved ones in their next four-year term. The elected officials swore to uphold Kentucky’s constitution and laws — and also confirmed that they have never fought a duel with deadly weapons nor have been a second in a duel.
Officials who took the oath of office Thursday include Judge-Executive Craig Clymer; County Commissioners Richard Abraham, Bill Bartleman and Eddie Jones; County Clerk Jamie Huskey; County Coroner Amanda Melton; Jailer David Knight; Constable Eric Augustus; and Circuit Court Judge Tony Kitchen.
Abraham is the sole newcomer who was sworn into office Thursday. Abraham, who previously served as a Paducah City Commissioner for 14 years between 2000 and 2020, defeated former County Commissioner Jeff Parker in the primary election in May. Abraham is the county’s first African American county commissioner and the first African American elected to serve on the McCracken County Fiscal Court.
Abraham joins Clymer and Jones, who are both heading into their second terms, and Bartleman, who is starting his third term on the fiscal court.
Huskey, who was appointed to serve the remainder of former county clerk Julie Griggs’ term in August, was sworn in for her first full term as the county clerk.
Melton, Knight and Augustus are each starting their second four-year term in their respective offices.
Thursday’s ceremony was also the last official court action for Circuit Judge Tim Kaltenbach, who administered the oaths of office to each of the elected officials on Thursday. Kaltenbach, who has served as a McCracken County Circuit Court Judge since 2010, chose not to run for re-election and is retiring from his position.
Prior to his time as a circuit judge, Kaltenbach worked in the McCracken County Commonwealth Attorney’s office from 1990 through 2010, becoming the county’s Commonwealth Attorney in 1995.
“Certainly speaking for myself, it has been a tremendous honor. What I’ve gotten out of public office is greater than anything that I ever gave. I think once you serve public office, you are changed,” Kaltenbach said.
Kaltenbach received a standing ovation from the attendees in the courtroom as he delivered his parting words to the court.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.