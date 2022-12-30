PADNWS-12-30-22 COUNTY OFFICALS - PHOTO

McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer, left, accompanied by his wife Phyllis, center, is sworn into his second term in office by Circuit Judge Tim Kaltenbach, right.

 HANNAH SAAD | The Sun

Several McCracken County officials voted into office in the 2022 general election took the oath of office on Thursday afternoon in the McCracken County Courthouse.

The courtroom was filled with people with years in public service under their belts, as well as friends and family there to support their loved ones in their next four-year term. The elected officials swore to uphold Kentucky’s constitution and laws — and also confirmed that they have never fought a duel with deadly weapons nor have been a second in a duel.

