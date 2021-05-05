A McCracken County man pleaded guilty Tuesday to multiple animal cruelty charges after dozens of Chihuahuas were found in his home in 2019 in conditions investigators said were deplorable.
Harold Campbell pleaded guilty to all counts, McCracken County District Court Judge Todd Jones said. The judge said Campbell will serve a one-year sentence for each charge, which is the maximum. But, the counts will run concurrently, meaning he will serve just one year behind bars.
Campbell's daughter, Jennifer, pleaded guilty to the same charges last year. She was sentenced to 11 months in jail.
Both faced 51 counts of second-degree animal cruelty in the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.