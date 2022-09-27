McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer has approved a burn ban for McCracken County that begins today at 4 p.m., per a press release from the McCracken County Office of Emergency Management.
The burn ban will be in effect until further notice.
National Weather Service has determined the county to be under moderate drought conditions. This, coupled with low humidity and high winds, led the county to issue the burn ban "to protect the lives and properties of the citizens of McCracken County," per the emergency management office's press release.
