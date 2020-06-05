McCracken County surpassed 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases this week with nine additional cases announced in the past two days.
In a pair of news releases, the Purchase District Health Department announced six cases Wednesday and three cases on Thursday, raising the county’s total to 106. As of Thursday, there were two virus-related deaths reported in McCracken County and 86 recoveries.
The first confirmed cases in McCracken County were announced March 23.
“As far as McCracken goes, (Wednesday) was one of the highest days we’ve had,” said Kent Koster, health department director.
“There may have been one other day we’ve had six. I expect it to continue to go up. It’s all the reopening of all the businesses, we’re seeing fewer people wearing masks in stores. I think there’s a lot more gatherings, congregations than we know about, so I’m just saying people are loosening up.”
The health department wants to continue promoting hand washing, social distancing and wearing face masks, in an effort to avoid or limit the spread of the virus.
“We thought that we would hit 100 earlier on just because of all the projections, but with the practice of social distancing and all the (state) orders and whatnot, it has definitely helped decrease the spread of the virus in Kentucky,” Koster said.
The new McCracken cases range in age from 4 to 66 with the majority in their 40s.
Meanwhile, the health department also reported two new cases in Fulton County, making its total nine. Ballard, Carlisle and Hickman counties sit at 12, five and four cases, respectively. There’s been eight recoveries in Ballard, two recoveries and one death in Carlisle and four recoveries in Hickman.
There were no new cases in Marshall County as of Thursday afternoon, according to Marshall County Health Department. The total stayed at 36 cases with 34 recoveries and two deaths.
Like Koster, McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer and Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless emphasized the need Thursday to continue preventative measures for limiting the virus’ spread.
Clymer wasn’t surprised at the 100-plus number, saying the concern is if it’s going to keep growing or if it’s going to slow down.
He gets “out and about a fair amount” and sees official requirements relaxing with various reopenings through the state’s phased Healthy at Work plan, but also sees that people may be a “little less mindful” about social distancing and wearing masks.
“I just think it’s crucial that we do everything we can still to take precautions,” he later added.
Harless pointed out there’s usually been new cases every week.
“I think what that should tell us, as a community, is that we are not in the clear,” she said.
“We continue to see our neighbors and friends and family become positive with COVID-19, which means the public health precautions that have been in place, we cannot forget. So, wearing masks when we’re shopping, making sure that we’re staying 6 feet apart from one another and constantly washing our hands — we’ve got to make sure that we keep staying focused on the goal and that’s to prevent as many people as possible from getting this disease.”
In his COVID-19 briefing Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear said there were at least 10,705 cases in Kentucky with 295 newly confirmed. At least 3,303 people have recovered, according to the governor’s office. Beshear also reported eight new deaths, which raised the state’s toll to 458 people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.