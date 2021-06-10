The McCracken County Fair is scheduled to return to Carson Park later this month, but it will be scaled down with some changes.
The 59th annual county fair was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, it’s set for June 22-26. It will have carnival rides and food from Belle City Amusements at the fairgrounds. The rides open at 5:30 p.m. each day. Admission is $3 and children younger than 6 get in free, said McCracken County Fair Chairwoman Denice Cicardo.
“We did cancel it last year due to COVID,” she told The Sun.
“As hot as it gets in June and with COVID being pretty new still, we were concerned that having a huge crowd there was going to cause major issues health-wise for people, so we did cancel all activities last year.”
It’s sponsored by the South Paducah Kiwanis Club, and helps raise funds to support local children’s charities, so last year’s cancellation “really hurt.”
“We keep about $2,000 of that money, so that we have startup cash for the next year’s fair, but everything else is being donated to local charities,” Cicardo said.
Thousands of people attend the county fair in a typical year, she said. Fairgoers can buy tickets or armbands for rides. The fair will open on a Tuesday and harness racing is planned for that night.
“We’re scheduled for, I think, 17 races. And then, we will be open every night from 5:30 until 10,” she said. “Armbands will be available every night for a price of $20 a night an armband. Friday night, we do ‘Midnight Magic.’ At 9 o’clock, they can buy an armband that will let them ride until 1 a.m.”
The fair traditionally includes activities at Floral Hall and livestock shows, along with a pageant, which generally takes place before the fair starts. However, Cicardo said those are not taking place this year and the only grandstand event is harness racing on Tuesday.
“We’re hoping to try and get something for Friday and Saturday, so that we have some sort of an activity, but as of right now, we don’t have anything definite,” she added.
Regarding COVID-19 precautions, Cicardo said Belle City Amusements has guidelines for all of the rides and the county fair will have sanitizer available for people. It plans to have hand washing stations.
She also addressed face masks.
“We’re pretty much going with what the state’s going with. If you’ve had your vaccines, we’re not concerned about a mask,” she said.
“I don’t know how many children will have had their vaccines, and again in the last week of June, it could be 100 degrees. I don’t see children wearing a mask when it gets to be that hot, so we’re not going to push the issue. We’re not going to try and enforce it, but we’d appreciate it if you’re honest. If you haven’t had your shots, you need to wear a mask.”
Cicardo is excited for the fair to come back.
“When I spoke to our carnival provider, I was a little iffy about having the fair and he told me that every event they’ve been at this year, so far, has been record-breaking numbers, because people are just so glad to be able to get out again,” she added.
“I’m hoping that this turns out to be a record-breaking year for us, and we can make a little bit better donation to our charities this year.”
Visit mccrackencountyfair.com or its Facebook page for information about parking, the admission policy, general rules and other details.
