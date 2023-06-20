PADNWS-06-20-23 FAIR - PHOTO

Shannon Wansley, left, and Manny Galacia, with Belle City Amusements, help get one of the rides ready Monday afternoon for today’s opening of the McCracken Count Fair.

 DAVID ZOELLER | The Sun

The 61st McCracken County Fair runs today until Saturday at the Carson Park Fairgrounds, 300 N. 30th St.

The gates open at 5 p.m. Rides open at 5:30 p.m. and begin closing from 10 to 10:30 p.m. Admission and parking are five dollars each, with free entry for children under six. Ride armbands are available each night.

