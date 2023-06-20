The 61st McCracken County Fair runs today until Saturday at the Carson Park Fairgrounds, 300 N. 30th St.
The gates open at 5 p.m. Rides open at 5:30 p.m. and begin closing from 10 to 10:30 p.m. Admission and parking are five dollars each, with free entry for children under six. Ride armbands are available each night.
The annual carnival features food and rides from Belle City Amusements and is sponsored by the South Paducah Kiwanis Club to raise funds for local children’s charities.
Thursday features a talent show; first, second and third prizes are $250, $150 and $100, respectively.
Friday features a demolition derby, and Saturday holds the Enduro Races — or “Endurance” Races.
All patrons 16-and-under must have an adult 21-or-older with them. Those 17 and older must show an ID to enter.
