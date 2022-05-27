It is so good to have the county flower show back this June. Flower shows are a great way of learning about new plants and varieties that are suited to our local environment, both for the exhibitors and public that views them. Of course, there are the wonderful and artistic flower designs(adult and youth), educational displays, and Master Gardeners and garden club members to answer questions.
Our garden plants have outdone themselves in the two-year hiatus since the last McCracken County Fair. Covid and most favorable weather have produced lush, healthy perennials, shrubs, trees, and edible crops. Plants produced bumper crops of seedlings that are mature and ready for us to show them off at the 2022 Fair, June 21-22, on Horticulture Day, and June 23-25, on Design Day.
Anyone may enter horticulture specimens from cut annuals, perennials, shrubs, trees, and container plants. Each horticulture class(category) lists a type of plant such as zinnia and its varieties you may enter, including my favorite, ‘any other variety’ There is always room for that gorgeous specimen not listed.
The Design Division is another favorite of mine. In creating a design, I look at my plants with a new perspective and appreciation of its beauty, even weeds can be beautiful.
This year’s show theme is “WOOF” with each class title relating to dogs including “Fido Ate My Homework”, “Houndstooth” (background is a houndstooth pattern), and “Hot Dog!” (‘picnic for master and dog dining together’). This division is staged for three days so learning how to condition plant material is important. That includes knowing which plants(glads) do not need to be in water and which inhale water(gerbers).
Also, you will learn when entering a Kentucky flower show it is unlawful to remove Kentucky native plants from public land and the following are federally-listed endangered Kentucky plants are prohibited in flower shows: Price’s Potato-bean, Cumberland Sandwort Cumberland Rosemary, White-haired and Short’s Goldenrods, Virginia Spiraea, Running Buffalo Clover and Chaffseed. These 10 worst invasives are not permitted either: Bush Honeysuckle, Chinese Silverbush, Garlic Mustard, Japanese Knotweed, Japanese Stiltgrass, Kudzu, Multi-Flora Rose, Oriental Bittersweet, Purple Loosestrife and Winged Burning Bush.
Contact the McCracken County Extension Office for a copy of the Flower Show schedule, 270-554-9520.
THINGS TO DO
Garden – Work in ½ cup of Epsom Salts(magnesium) per plant around each rose plant along with rose fertilizer. Apply a general fertilizer such as 10-10-10 around annuals according to package directions.
Apply post-emergence broadleaf weed control. Female mosquitoes are attracted by standing water, warm temperatures and our blood needed to feed their eggs. Control by removing breeding grounds: empty anything that holds water and keep grass mowed. Avoid yard work at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active. Scented perennials such as lemon thyme and rosemary contain mosquito repelling oils. Crush their leaves to release the essential oils.
Houseplants – Take root cuttings of begonias, coleus, geraniums and impatiens 3-4” long, remove lower leaves and insert into potting soil. Root mums in sand.
Trees and shrubs – To keep weeping shrubs shape, hand prune by reaching into the shrubs and remove up to 1/3 of the branch. Start new forsythia shrubs by bending a branch and pinning it onto loosened soil. When a slight tug is resisted, it has rooted. Cut from the parent plant, dig and transplant. Alternatively, pin the branch in a container of moist potting soil and place in the shade until rooted. Fertilize young evergreen with 1.5-2 lb. per 100 sq. ft. of 10-10-10 once between now and July.
EVENTS
June 1 – “Iris” by Denny Dreyer, Lunch Break Gardening Series, Marshall Co. Extension Office, 1933 Mayfield Hwy, Benton. 12:15-12:45pm. Call 270-527-3285, to register by May 30, $10 fee includes box lunch.
June 7 – “Flower Show Prep”(for McCracken Co. Fair Flower Show) – Master Gardener Toolbox series, McCracken Co. Extension Service, 2025 New Holt Road, Paducah. 5 p.m. For more information, call 270-554-9520.
June 4 – Laurel Oak Garden Club Plant Sale, Graves Co. Extension Office, 4200 US 45, Mayfield, KY, 9-11 a.m.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at, carolynroof02@gmail.com
