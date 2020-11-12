MCCRACKEN COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS
STRAIGHT PARTY: Republican Party, 11,909; Democratic Party, 5,619; Libertarian Party, 158.
PRESIDENT AND VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence (R), 21,820; Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris (D), 11,195; Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy “Spike” Cohen (L), 376; Kanye West and Michelle Tidball (IND), 92; Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard (IND), 43; All others (write-in), 23.
UNITED STATES SENATOR: Mitch McConnell (R)(incumbent), 20,883; Amy McGrath (D), 11,627; Brad Barron (L), 1,051; Paul John Frangedakis (write-in), 1.
UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS (1st District): James R. Comer (R) (incumbent), 22,705; James Rhodes (D), 10,414.
PADUCAH MAYOR: George Bray, 6,509; Richard Abraham, 3,943; Dujuan Thomas (write-in) 339.
PADUCAH CITY COMMISSION (vote for four): Sandra Wilson (incumbent), 5,324; Raynarldo Henderson, 5,192; David Guess, 4,759; Carol Gault, 4,511; Melinda Winchester, 3,995; Lakilia Bedeau, 3,124; Mike Reed, 2,537; Robert Shy, 2,153.
McCRACKEN COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD: (2nd District, unopposed) Tiffany Watson, 3,523; (4th District, unopposed) Melanie West Burkeen, 3,662; (5th District) Chris Taylor (incumbent), 1,804; Alice Shemwell, 1,790; Danielle Wolfe (write-in), 30.
PADUCAH INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD (vote for three): James Lee Hudson (incumbent), 4,545; Janice Moore Howard (incumbent), 4,477; Carl LeBuhn (incumbent), 4,378.
JUDGE OF THE COURT OF APPEALS (1st Appellate District, 1st Division, Unexpired Term): Chris McNeill, 14,083; Jenny Hines, 13,230.
STATE REPRESENTATIVE (1st District): Steven Rudy (R) (incumbent), 8,171.
STATE REPRESENTATIVE (2nd District): Richard Heath (R) (incumbent), 2,558; Joshua Gilpin (L), 373.
STATE REPRESENTATIVE (3rd District): Randy Bridges (R) (incumbent), 11,334; Corbin Snardon (D), 7,593.
STATE REPRESENTATIVE (6th District): Chris Freeland (R) (incumbent), 1,106; Al Cunningham (D), 335.
SOIL AND WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT SUPERVISORS (vote for four): Wayne Elliott, 16,209; Denis “Stephen” Wurth, 14,818; Daniel Phelps (write-in), 61; Joshua J. Goodwin (write-in), 44.
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT 1: Yes, 18,382; No, 10,440.
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT 2: Yes, 9,162; No, 20,003.
