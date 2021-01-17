The 59th Presidential Inauguration will be much different this year because of the pandemic and the Jan. 6 breach at the capitol.
Still, supporters of the Biden-Harris Administration are finding ways to celebrate.
McCracken County Democrat Chairwoman Jennifer Smith has different plans for the event.
Smith was invited to the inauguration but decided to stay home.
"It's just what it is, it's the COVID era that we live in, and I don't need to be in a crowd with a bunch of people at this time," Smith said. "It's all okay."
She reflected on the breach at the capitol.
"I cried, I am the daughter of a World War II veteran, and thinking about what he fought for, for this country, that was not anything I ever expected to see in my lifetime," Smith said.
"It was a heartbreaking day, and I don't think that it really matters what party you belong to for a majority of Americans, I think it was a heartbreaking day."
The breach is just one reason this year's inauguration will be different.
But Smith said differently doesn't mean bad.
She worked with community partners to feed and assist homeless students at Morgan Elementary in Paducah on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
"It's not necessarily everybody sleeping on the street or in a cart, they might be couch-surfing, staying with their aunt's one night, going to a sister's, you know sister-in-law, something the next night," Smith said.
"But they don't have a place to stay all the time, they don't necessarily know that they'll have a hot meal coming."
The event is a part of the Biden-Harris Administration's National Day of Service.
Smith said they have already collected supplies for 400 bags of groceries.
"We have a lot of personal care items coming in, and we've had several checks donated that will go to supporting utilities, and that's probably all we'll take care of and not, you know, it'll just be a fraction, but it's something," Smith said.
"It just really gives me a really warm place in my heart that we have so many caring people in our community and it's not a partisan thing, we have people from both sides of the aisles that have reached out."
Inauguration Day is expected to have more security and less of an in-person audience because of the pandemic and recent events.
Smith said she will still celebrate virtually, connecting through different watch parties, including the Biden Inaugural Committee's stream on Facebook.
"Honestly, if you think about it, it's something to be joyful about," Smith said.
"That we do have that opportunity in terms of technology, that we can all stay home and celebrate together."
The Biden Inaugural Committee has already started virtual celebrations ahead of Wednesday. You can watch those events on their Facebook page.
