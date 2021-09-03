McCracken County COVID numbers jump in August

According to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, McCracken County claimed 1,325 cases of COVID-19 in the month of August, the third-most during the pandemic. It also recorded five COVID-related deaths in the county during that month.
The Cabinet recorded 1,565 cases for McCracken County in November and 1,480 cases in December. It reported 120 cases in June and 229 in July.
According to the Purchase District Health Department, the numbers are more dire: 2,070 cases in the month of August with 16 COVID-related deaths.
Despite the difference, the numbers show a strong surge in COVID-19 cases in August in McCracken County, with very high incidence rates here and throughout the Jackson Purchase region.
On Thursday, the map using information from the Kentucky Department for Public Health showed 117 of Kentucky’s 120 counties in red, indicating an incidence rate of 25 or more per 100,000 people. Three counties were in orange, showing an incidence rate of 10 to 25 per 100,000 people.
Not shown on the map were yellow counties, indicating an incidence rate of 1 to 10 per 100,000 people or green counties, showing an incidence rate of less than 1 per 100,000 people.
McCracken County had an incidence rate of 69.7 per 100,000 people, the fourth-highest of the eight-county region.
Graves County is the highest, with 169.1 cases per 100,000 people, followed by Marshall County at 96.9 cases and Hickman County at 71.8 cases.
Calloway County is next below McCracken at 62.3 cases per 100,000 people, followed by Fulton County at 59.8 and Ballard County at 47.1. Carlisle is one of three counties in the state to be in the orange, reporting 21 cases per 100,000 people.
Four counties reported incidence rates above 200 per 100,000 people on Thursday: Owsley (265.3), Perry (256.8), Leslie (228.5) and Bell (221.2), all in southeastern Kentucky.
On Thursday during his weekly Team Kentucky update, Gov. Andy Beshear said FEMA strike teams and Kentucky National Guard members are assisting Kentucky hospitals in need during the surge of COVID-19 cases sparked by the delta variant.
In total, 105 Kentucky National Guardsmen have been deployed for a new COVID-19 response mission, in seven teams of 15. So far, hospitals that have received Kentucky National Guard assistance include St. Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead, Appalachian Regional Healthcare in Hazard, The Medical Center at Bowling Green and Pikeville Medical Center.
For recommendations on how to slow the spread of COVID-19, visit govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19 and click on “Red County Recommendations.”
