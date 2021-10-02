While the numbers of new COVID-19 cases in McCracken County are generally on the decline, that number has been wavering this week. However, new cases among student age children remains low.
Among all age groups, McCracken County had 21 new cases reported for Sept. 23 and 22 over the weekend of Sept. 24-26.
According to information provided by the Purchase District Health Department, there were 54 new cases reported on Monday, dropping to 19 new cases on Tuesday but going back up to 54 new cases on Wednesday. No report was given on Friday for Thursday’s cases.
McCracken County has had a total of 10,173 cases of COVID-19 through Wednesday and 158 COVID-related deaths. Two COVID-related deaths were reported on Tuesday.
Among student-age children age 4 to 18, the numbers have been promising since mid-September.
From Sept. 1 through Sept. 13, there were 207 new cases of COVID-19 for that age group, or 15.9 cases per day. From Sept. 14 through Wednesday, there were 99 new cases, or 6.2 cases per day.
There were five new cases in McCracken County among school-age children on Sept. 22 and two cases on Sept. 23. Over the weekend of Sept. 24-26, there were two cases in that age group in the county.
There were 13 new cases in that age group on Monday, three on Tuesday and 11 on Wednesday.
For Sept. 24-29, there were 29 new cases among school-age children reported, or 4.8 per day. Most of those were among high school-age children (14-18), who accounted for 17 of those cases, with 11 of those being boys. Middle school-age children (11-13) had six cases, with five of those being boys, and elementary school-age children (4-10) had six cases, with four of those being girls.
For more information on COVID-19 or other health issues and information, visit purchasehealth.org.
