Those who are running for an elected position in Kentucky are required to electronically submit all required campaign finance reports to the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance. This requirement began with the 2020 primary election, according to the KREF.
Candidates who raise or spend, or expect to raise or spend, more than $3,000 during a campaign are required to report their receipts, or how much money their campaign receives, and expenditures, or how much money is spent campaigning, to KREF at certain deadlines. Candidates who raise or spend $3,000 or less during a campaign are not required to file pre-election and post-election financial statements.
Additionally, candidates who filed their intention with KREF in 2021 to seek office in 2022 elections were required to post quarterly filings to report how much money was raised or spent during the quarters. Quarter 4 in 2021 ran from Oct. 1, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2021. Quarter 4 reports, for those who filed their intention to raise or spend campaign money in 2021 for the 2022 elections, were due to KREF by Jan. 4, 2022. Many McCracken County candidates who have filed with the McCracken County Clerk’s office registered with KREF in 2021, and were required to report quarterly financial statements.
Financial reports are available at kref.ky.gov. Here’s a list of local candidates and a summary of their most recent financial statements reported to KREF:
Coroner
Amanda Melton (incumbent):
- transfer of $1,828.68 from 2018 campaign to 2022 campaign, according to Melton’s 2018 general election campaign annual filing. No report filed for 2022 primary campaign, expects to raise or spend more than $3,000.
Sheriff
Ryan Norman:
- Quarter 3 receipts: $2,450; quarter 3 expenditures $4.60. No quarter 4 reports filed as of Jan. 5.
Wesley Orazine:
- Quarter 4 receipts: $1,750; quarter 4 expenditures: $1,373.96
Attorney
Cade Foster:
- Quarter 4 receipts: $46,475; quarter 4 expenditures: $7,193.68
Clerk
Jamie Huskey:
- Quarter 3 receipts: $5,220; Quarter 3 expenditures: $3,530.82; no Quarter 4 reports filed as of Jan. 5.
County Judge-Executive
Craig Clymer (incumbent):
- No report filed for 2022 primary; expects to raise or spend more than $3,000. According to a 2019 annual filing on Clymer’s 2018 general election campaign, Clymer’s 2018 general election fund has a balance of $16,836.69.
Matt Moore:
- Quarter 2 receipts: $0; Quarter 2 expenditures: $0. No Quarter 3 or Quarter 4 report filed; expects to raise or spend more than $3,000.
County Commissioner — First District
Bill Bartleman (incumbent):
- No report filed; expects to raise or spend more than $3,000.
County Commissioner — Second District
Jeff Parker (incumbent):
- Quarter 4 receipts: $0; total expenditures: $0.
Richard Abraham:
- No report filed; expects to raise $3,000 or less.
County Commissioner — Third District
Eddie Jones (incumbent):
- Quarter 4 receipts: $0; total expenditures: $0.
Yolanda Johnson: Quarter 4 receipts: $1,229.92; Quarter 4 expenditures: $220.92. As of Jan. 5, Johnson has not filed paperwork with the McCracken County Clerk’s Office to run for election, according to the clerk’s office.
City Commissioner
Sandra Wilson (incumbent):
- No report filed; expects to raise or spend more than $3,000.
Raynarldo Henderson (incumbent):
- No report filed; expects to raise or spend more than $3,000.
David Guess (incumbent):
- No report filed; expects to raise or spend $3,000 or less.
Carol Gault (incumbent):
- No reports filed; expects to raise or spend more than $3,000. Due to Gault registering with KREF in 2022, she was not required to file a quarterly report.
Dujuan Thomas:
- No reports filed; expects to raise or spend $3,000 or less.
Kiesha Curry: No reports filed; expects to raise or spend more than $3,000. Due to Curry registering with KREF in 2022, she was not required to file a quarterly report.
Jailer
David Knight (incumbent):
- No reports filed; expects to raise or spend more than $3,000.
Jonathan Griggs:
- Quarter 3 receipts: $0; Quarter 3 expenditures: $0.
Dan L. Sims:
- Quarter 4 receipts: $5,640.06; Quarter 4 expenditures: $0.
Property Valuation Administrator
Bill Dunn (incumbent):
- Quarter 3 receipts: $0; Quarter 3 expenditures: $0; expects to raise or spend $3,000 or less.
Justice of the Peace — Third District
Danny Orazine (incumbent):
- No report filed; expects to raise $3,000 or less.
Constable — First District:
Mark Hayden (incumbent):
- No report filed; expects to raise $3,000 or less.
Constable — Second District:
Eric Augustus (incumbent):
- No report filed; expects to raise $3,000 or less.
Mike Steele:
- Not registered with KREF as of Jan. 5 for 2022 primary; has registered with McCracken County Clerk’s Office for election.
Constable — Third District
Tony Veltri (incumbent): No report filed; expects to raise $3,000 or less.
