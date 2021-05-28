McCracken County approves supplemental year plan

The McCracken County School District Board approved its Supplemental Year School Plan at a special meeting Thursday morning at the board office in Reidland.
The board was tasked to approve a plan and send it to the Kentucky Department of Education by June 16.
The MCSD plan outlines how the 105 students in the district who chose to take a supplemental year will do so.
“It’s very individualized,” McCracken County Superintendent Steve Carter told The Sun. “Not every course has a supplemental course. It’s got to be in alignment with the standards of academics. Like, Algebra III is kind of a supplement to Algebra II, but geometry is not.
“That’s why there are individual conversations with those students who have an interest.”
For high school students, all credits and grades earned in the 2020-21 school year will be replaced by the credits and grades earned in the 2021-22 school year, regardless of whether it is higher or lower than that earned in the 2020-21 year.
Students in grade 9 through 11 in the 2020-21 school year will be required to retake that year in the coming 2021-22 school year. They may take a course that supplements a course taken in the 2020-21 school year, such as Algebra III supplements Algebra II. Those enrolled in dual credit courses in the 2020-21 year will be required to earn the high school credit that accompanied the college credit in the 2021-22 school year.
Any 2020-21 courses or credits that are supplemented with new courses or credits in the 2021-22 school year will remain on the student’s transcript.
Seniors in the 2020-21 school year will have their grade-point average locked in and they will be considered graduates, but they may take a supplemental year in the 2021-22 school year.
Elementary and middle school students will be required to repeat the courses taken in the 2020-21 school year.
Middle school students who have earned high school credits will repeat those courses, and the grade earned in the 2021-22 school year will be posted to the high school transcript.
The board also approved Pete Galloway, a facilitator with the Kentucky Steam Plant Management Association, as the hearing officer for McCracken County.
The supplemental school year is a product of state Senate Bill 128, which details providing a supplemental year to public school students to make up an education gap that may have been made through COVID-affected school attendance.
Students had until May 1 to let their district know they want to take a supplemental year in the 2021-22 school year. School districts have until June 1 to approve or disapprove providing a supplemental year for all of the students who requested it. School boards have until June 16 to provide a supplemental year plan to the Kentucky Department of Education.
