A analysis of the most charitable counties in Kentucky which ranks McCracken in the top 10 comes as no surprise to Betsy Burkeen, CEO of the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County.
Financial technology company SmartAsset ranked McCracken seventh in the commonwealth, based on a how much money people donate as a percentage of their net income and the proportion of people who made charitable donations.
“I absolutely believe that,” said Burkeen, referring to McCracken’s ranking among the “most giving” counties.
“In fact, I’ve actually compared our per capita giving to many other United Ways, just to see kind of where we rank and keep a check on how we’re doing as far as fundraising.
“Almost every time, without doubt, our per capita of what we raise is substantially larger in comparisons to other communities.”
According to Burkeen, a lot of those other United Ways may raise millions of dollars, but many of those organizations cover large geographic regions spanning multiple counties.
“So when you really dig into it and look at what they’re raising per how many people they’re serving, it is evident that Paducah-McCracken County is by far the most giving community that I know of.”
To determine the amount of money that people donate as a percentage of their income, SmartAsset calculated the net income for all people in each county, using tax return data accounting for federal, state and local taxes paid. It then divided each county’s total charitable donations by its total net income to see how much money county residents are donating relative to their income.
Then, the company measured the total number of individual tax returns that show charitable contributions and divided that by the total number of individual tax returns in each county.
The 10 most charitable counties, according to SmartAsset, are, in order: Oldham, Jessamine, Fayette, Jefferson, Woodford, Shelby, McCracken, Scott, Boone and Kenton.
United Way of Paducah-McCracken County helps fund 12 partner agencies in the community. Donations received online earlier this week on “Giving Tuesday” ranged from $20 up to $500 dollars, Burkeen said.
“No amount is too big or too small. Sometimes those smaller ones really put a smile on my face because it’s people saying ‘no matter what (amount) I can give, I’m going to give.’ ”
According to Burkeen, when someone needs assistance, their need may not be isolated to just one problem.
“For instance, we need to provide our kids with quality education, make sure they have the school supplies they need and the support they need in school,” she said.
“But if that same child is going home to maybe a grandparent that’s raising them that can’t get the medications they need, or to a home where utilities are shut off, that’s going to impact that child as well.
“It’s important that we remember we need to take care of that whole family unit.”
The agency evaluates its funding annually, looking at outcomes and tracking measurements to ensure that the dollars donated are being spent to support education, income and health, the United Way’s three main focuses.
The support of local companies through payroll deduction also plays a key role.
This year, Computer Services Inc. raised over $200,000 for United Way through its annual giving campaign, even in the middle of a pandemic, Burkeen said.
The CEO concedes the full impact of COVID-19 is not yet known and may not be for some time.
“It’s going to take a while (to know the impact). I will say that for us, and for many of our partners, we were able to raise more with our annual fundraisers than ever before, and I think that speaks volumes in to how giving Paducah is,” she said.
“But, I don’t want to be completely overly optimistic in the days ahead. We’re dependent on payroll deductions. Have we seen a little bit of a loss? Absolutely. If folks aren’t working, they’re obviously not giving through their paycheck.”
As a result of the pandemic, there were some fundraisers that had to be canceled.
“I think there will be significant impact in the years to come. But it’s kind of too close (to tell going forward). Has it been amazing for the ones we were able to have, that had people show up and show out? Absolutely,” Burkeen said.
“But did we also suffer some loss ... yes we did.”
