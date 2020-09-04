As November’s general election approaches, McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs is deep in preparations for what could be one of the stranger election scenarios in history due to COVID-19’s looming presence.
The Nov. 3 election will decide a number of important local and national races, including the U.S. presidential race and a contest for one of Kentucky’s U.S. Senate seats in addition to the Paducah mayoral and city commission posts. Also on the ballot are races for Kentucky state representative, the state court of appeals, local school boards and soil conservation board.
Much like in June’s primary election, local voters will have a number of ways to make their voices heard, Griggs told the Sun.
“For the general election, there’s more options for how you want to vote. Of course, in the primary, we had just one voting location open here in the clerk’s office,” she explained. “This time if you want to vote by mail-in ballot you can do that. If you want to vote early in person, starting Oct. 13 and running through Nov. 2, the day before the election, you can do that.”
The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 5, and the deadline to apply for a mail-in absentee ballot is Oct. 9. To register to vote, visit the clerk’s office at 300 Clarence Gaines St. downtown or go online to www. govoteky.com. Early in-person voting will be done at the clerk’s office during regular business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
On Election Day, 12 polling locations will be open around the county instead of just the clerk’s office, as it was during the primary election.
“We’re going to have probably four or five precincts combined into every voting location. During a normal election we have 54 voting locations,” Griggs said. “We couldn’t open some of the regular 54 precincts because they’re simply just smaller and there’s no way we could go by the CDC guidelines and socially distance people in those locations.”
A plan submitted to the state board of elections by Griggs names 10 schools throughout the county and a Knights of Columbus chapter as the other polling places, in addition to the clerk’s office, where any registered McCracken voter may cast their ballot. These locations, she explained, were chosen for their large open spaces that could be utilized for adequate social distancing and other health precautions during the voting process. Voters will receive a postcard from the clerk’s office informing them of their Election Day voting location once the plan is approved.
The state will be subsidizing some of the unexpected costs for the clerk’s office that could come with providing safe polling locations for voters and precinct workers.
For Griggs, June’s primary election “could not have gone any smoother.” The volume of absentee ballots was many times over what it’s been in the past — around 16,000 as compared to a normal election’s 1,000 to 2,000 — and she expects it to be even higher still for the general.
“We always have absentee voting available, it’s just that all of the restrictions to vote that way have been lifted for the election this time,” Griggs said. “Anybody can vote by regular absentee or walk-in voting if they choose to do so. Normally you always have a bigger turnout in a general election than a primary, but especially in a presidential election.
“We had a 29% turnout for the primary and I’m expecting probably twice that here, at least 60%.”
In a Thursday interview, Griggs advocated for early voting from the local electorate.
“We’re just really wanting to encourage people to come in and vote early during that three-week timeframe so that there’s not long lines on Election Day, if they choose to vote in person,” she said. “Since the primary election was different than normal, we kind of got our feet wet with that one and got to know a little bit more of what to expect with the general.
“I have to say it’s been pretty overwhelming to try to plan for the election this year, just because we’ve never done anything like this before.”
