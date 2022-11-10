PADNWS-11-10-22 ELECTION FOLO - PHOTO

McCracken County Commissioner Bill Bartleman (center) and judge-executive candidate Gary Vander Boegh (to his right) examine early election results at the McCracken County Clerk’s Office on Tuesday night. Bartleman ran unopposed for reelection, while Vander Boegh lost his bid to unseat incumbent Craig Clymer.

 DAVE THOMPSON | The Sun

Despite a technical glitch that slowed lines at one polling precinct, McCracken County’s new clerk said her first election went smoothly.

Jamie Huskey, who was sworn in to replace retiring County Clerk Julie Griggs and ran unopposed in Tuesday’s election, said about 40% of eligible McCracken County residents voted.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In