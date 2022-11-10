Despite a technical glitch that slowed lines at one polling precinct, McCracken County’s new clerk said her first election went smoothly.
Jamie Huskey, who was sworn in to replace retiring County Clerk Julie Griggs and ran unopposed in Tuesday’s election, said about 40% of eligible McCracken County residents voted.
“It was a high turnout,” she said, considering it was a midterm election.
Huskey said the precinct at Reidland Middle School encountered a printing error, which led to some bar codes being unreadable.
“The vendor took responsibility for it,” she said.
The clerk’s office moved a second booth compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act — which allows voters to use a touch screen, then printed their ballots already filled out — to the location.
Huskey said her office also printed ballots by batches of 50 at her office — an expensive and time-consuming process — and brought them to the precinct.
A deputy clerk also remained at that location for the rest of the day.
“No one lost their vote,” Huskey said.
Huskey said she didn’t have demographic data of voters available.
While U.S. Sen. Rand Paul cruised to victory, the abortion rights amendment that would have defined the state constitution as implying no protection for the procedure was much tighter. The measure failed statewide, but passed in McCracken County, with 54% in favor and 45% against.
Huskey said that, aside from a few questions about possible electioneering incidents that the sheriff’s office determined weren’t improper, she didn’t know of any controversies from the election.
“I came in yesterday morning nervous. I left last night feeling really good,” she said.
“I pray that other elections go as well as this one.”
