McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs gave a brief rundown of the June 23 primary election for the fiscal court Wednesday, describing it as a stressful experience.
“It was just part of the job, but it was, my favorite word through the whole thing was overwhelming,” Griggs said. “Unless you have worked other elections, and then worked this one, there’s just — there’s no way of describing it. It was completely overwhelming.”
The 2020 Kentucky primary looked very different from past years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
There were many changes for the election, including a month-long delay from its original May 19 date, expanded absentee voting and thousands of mail-in ballots, fewer precincts and delayed vote totals due to mail-in ballots. Many final results weren’t known until early the following week after Election Day.
McCracken County had 15,537 voters in the primary, according to the clerk’s office. It had 4,312 people vote in-person, while 12,428 absentee ballots were returned and 1,203 absentee ballots were rejected due to several reasons, such as missing the mail deadline or not sealing the inner envelope.
During Wednesday’s meeting, Griggs told fiscal court members that leading up to the election was stressful, but Election Day went “unbelievably smooth” and election officials couldn’t have asked for it go any better.
“We had a few hurdles, but it wasn’t anything that we couldn’t work out,” she said. “It was, of course, kind of thrown at us. We didn’t really have a lot of time to prepare.
“The State Board of Elections, Secretary of State’s office, they were trying to get the plan together and ... the (online) portal was a little bit late opening up and we had some issues with envelopes and things like that. Nothing major, but just a lot of little things that kind of got us off to a slow start.”
Griggs praised Deputy Clerk Lyne Dickey and office staff for the group effort, while fiscal court also applauded efforts on the election.
“You all did a good job,” Commissioner Bill Bartleman said. “I know it was hard work.”
Bartleman asked for Griggs’ opinion on if she thought the primary election would result in any long-term changes, such as fewer voting precincts. She said it wouldn’t surprise her to have fewer precincts.
“I guess time will tell,” Griggs said. “Of course, as far as the general election, they’ve not given us any kind of direction or guidance on that yet.”
The general election is scheduled for Nov. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.