A McCracken County businessman and his wife were arrested Monday following a multi-agency investigation authorities say uncovered drugs, counterfeit money and firearms.
Richard Hall, 46, was charged with three counts of firearms-enhanced meth trafficking, one count of firearm-enhanced ecstasy trafficking, two counts of possession of handgun by a felon and two counts and possession of drug paraphernalia.
His wife, Cindy Carney-Hall, was charged with charged with possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were taken to the McCracken County Jail.
Authorities from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said Richard Hall’s arrest is the result of an investigation involving the sheriff’s office, the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
The investigation began several weeks ago.
Authorities arrested Richard Hall just after 11 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Walmart on Hinkleville Road after he allegedly delivered crystal methamphetamine to that location. Detectives had also bought meth from Richard Hall during the course of their investigation, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
After his arrest, detectives searched his vehicle. Authorities said detectives found $50,000 in counterfeit money and other cash investigators believe are drug sale proceeds.
Richard Hall’s home and business — Elite Bargain Outlet on New Holt Road — were searched as well. Detectives found crystal meth, cutting agents, two handguns and ecstasy pills in the home, according to the news release. Cindy Carney-Hall was in the home on Village Drive E in the Lone Oak area when the search warrant was carried out. She was arrested there.
During the search of Elite Bargain Outlet, detectives said they found more drug paraphernalia and a small amount of crystal meth.
Richard Hall has a criminal record including convictions in multiple western Kentucky counties — for felony theft, felony theft by deception, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property, escape, fraudulent use of credit card, theft of identity and criminal possession of a forged instrument, authorities said.
Because of that record, Richard Hall is not allowed by law to have a gun.
