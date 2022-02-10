The McCracken County School District Board approved an increase in pay for its most experienced and least experienced bus drivers, effective March 1.
The board approved the decision at a special meeting held Wednesday morning.
Those just starting out with no years of experience would have their starting pay go from $76 a day to $100 a day. Those with 20 years of experience would see their pay expand from $97 a day to $130 a day.
The increased pay would apply to bus drivers driving preschool routes — which is for 133 days — as well as those on regular school routes, which is for 181 days.
The move was proposed to attract newly trained bus drivers to work for the school system as well as to maintain those working for the school district with 20 or more years of experience who may be looking elsewhere for work.
Assistant Superintendent Johnna DeJarnett, who is also the director of finance for the school district, addressed the proposed changes to the board.
“For several years, it’s been more and more difficult to attract and retain school bus drivers for our school district, and that problem has been made even worse since the pandemic,” she said.
“We already are competitive in the wages that we pay our bus drivers as compared to other school districts. We offer wages to our bus driver trainees, the people who are learning how to drive a bus, to get a (commercial driver’s license) that you must have to drive a school bus in Kentucky. We offer incentives to stay past one year with us.”
DeJarnett said that other staff members have been called on to help fill gaps in school bus driving.
“Right now, every school day, we have about 20 routes that are not covered by bus drivers, so that requires us to have teachers, custodians, maintenance staff and other people who are able to drive a bus and qualified to drive a bus to help with that,” she said.
“It causes problems for our employees, but it also causes problems for families who need that reliable transportation for their students to and from school every day.”
DeJarnett said the possible increase in the number of bus drivers would offset the cost of hiring additional drivers because of the more efficient operations in the district’s transportation department.
The board approved the measure by a 3-0 vote. Tiffany Watson was not present, and the vacancy left by Melanie Burkeen’s resignation last month has not yet been filled.
“We have had a shortage of bus drivers for a long time, and it’s been worse since the pandemic started,” DeJarnett said after the meeting. “We want to acknowledge the work that (the district’s bus drivers) do and to acknowledge what their day looks like. It’s much different than it was when the salary schedule was initially developed.”
Superintendent Steve Carter said that the pay increase would help the school district stay competitive with other districts in bus driver pay.
“Bus drivers are something that a lot of people really don’t think about until they need that assistance to get their child to and from school,” he said. “They are very critical; they are vital to the running of the school district.
“We want to do our due diligence to continue to attract people to come work in McCracken County.”
Carter said the district pays for training to become a bus driver as part of the employment process, adding that there is more to the job that taking students to and from school.
“I grew up the son of a bus driver in Jefferson County,” he said. “There are some difficulties. It’s a split job. You work so many hours in the morning, so many hours in the afternoon, and you’ve got this gap; there’s not a continuation. For some of our drivers, they may have midday runs. They’ll run three shifts.”
Carter said parents have been “extremely supportive” as the district tried to make up for the lack of bus drivers.
McCracken County School District bus drivers were pleased to hear the news.
“It has been miserable for the parents, for the children, for the bus drivers, for the schools, all the way down,” said Frances Byers, who is in her 27th year as a bus driver. ”(The raise is) long overdue. (The changes in routes and assignments) is confusing, but we make it work.”
“I am thrilled. I am so happy,” said Elizabeth Sicken, who is in her 17th year as a bus driver.
“I am ecstatic. I think it’s awesome,” said Jimilee Gentry, who is in her 16th year as a bus driver.
Carter said the district is still taking applications to fill the vacant seat on the school board previously held by Burkeen. Information is available on mccracken.kyschools.us by clicking on the link titled, “Notice of Vacant McCracken County Board of Education Seat.”
Applications for the board seat will be accepted through Feb. 23.
“At that point, we will evaluate how many we have received and go from there,” Carter said on Wednesday.
Burkeen represented District 4, the Farley district in central and eastern McCracken County, so applicants should be a resident of that district.
Carter said he hoped to announce the interim board member at the March 10 meeting. That person would serve through the end of this year.
The position will be on the ballot in the November election, with the winner of that election serving the remainder of Burkeen’s term through 2024.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.