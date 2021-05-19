McCracken budget process "not as painful" this year

A marathon meeting of the McCracken County Fiscal Court at the road department offices Tuesday helped fill in some of the missing pieces for the Fiscal Year 2022 budget with the officials hearing presentations from the road and county clerk departments, in addition to making decisions regarding funding for outside agencies.
Judge-Executive Craig Clymer feels like the county is trending in the right direction, as the court believes it’s on track to put money back into reserve for the first time nearly two decades, said Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle.
“It’s not as painful this year. We’re still not, of course, where we want to be but we’ve made, I think, great strides in the financial shape of the county in just the two and a half years that we’ve been in office,” Clymer said. “We’ve reversed the trend of deficit spending and now we’re building some revenue so we’re able to do some strong things that need to be done.”
The court achieved this newfound stability by seeking new revenue sources, namely through insurance premium and inventory taxes, each passed during the prior fiscal year.
Commissioner Bill Bartleman said he is thankful the court took that route so it could accomplish one of its long-term goals: giving raises in key county departments.
A number of circumstances, including malfeasance by the county’s former property valuation administrator, “forced (the county) to make the tough decision to seek additional revenue which allowed us to stabilize the budget and end deficit spending,” Bartleman said. “Most importantly, it allowed us to increase salaries of deputy sheriffs, jail deputies and low paid deputy clerks. They have been underpaid and it will help to stabilize the workforce and attract high-qualified workers to provide top-notch services our residents deserve.”
When all is said and done, Commissioner Eddie Jones said, the county could expect as much as $1 million to go back into the fund balance. By October 2022, Jones said he expects to have the county back where it was in October 2012 — with $5 million in reserve.
“It’s rewarding to be in a phase where we’re no longer spending the savings account and we’re halfway to having the right reserve in our general fund,” he said.
Clymer is hoping this is just the beginning of the county’s financial restoration.
“We’ve put in a tremendous amount of effort to get it worked out where we balance the budget. We’re getting there and we’re making good progress,” Clymer said. “It’s better to have money than to not have money. That’s maybe the bottom line.
“We’ll continue on that path and in the next year or two we’ll be stronger yet.”
A proposed draft of the county’s budget is expected to go out to the commissioners Friday, with the first reading of the budget ordinance planned for the next regular fiscal court meeting on May 24, when a total budget will be available to the public.
A number of special projects on the budget were also briefly discussed. These included an already approved $100,000 allotment for a riverport authority grant; a contribution of $79,000 for Land and Water Conservation grant for improvements to McCracken County Park; potential improvements to the McCracken County Courthouse; a design and buildout of amenities at Carson Park; Sprocket buildout contributions; a lighting project at Heath Community Park’s tennis courts; and the potential of splitting the payment for a grant writer with the city of Paducah, among a few others.
As far as individual departments that presented budgets Tuesday, the road department and the county clerk both did so.
The road department’s allotment is expected to increase by nearly 9% ($373,946) due to a bigger allotment for road construction, much of which was deferred during the current fiscal year as part of the COVID-19-related budget reduction.
In the clerk’s office, the budget went up by a little over 11% to $1,255,985 because of a needed contract with a software company that factors into many of the office’s core duties — including voter registration and delinquent tax and land record programs. A needed bump in advertising funds saw the elections budget increase by 40% to $155,835.
After committing less than $70,000 to outside agencies during this current fiscal year, the court was happy to be able to change things up and give more support to a number of organizations.
Beyond its commitments to Greater Paducah Economic Development ($250,000) and West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s Community Scholarship Program ($125,000), the court plans to commit $166,950 — more than twice the current fiscal year’s amount — to area groups.
This would include $59,800 to the McCracken County Youth Soccer Association for operational costs in addition to the construction of new restrooms and other amenities; $39,000 to the Lone Oak Tennis Association for improvements to their facilities; $24,875 to CASA of West Kentucky; $10,000 a piece to the Heath, Lone Oak and Riedland-Farley baseball and softball associations; $7,500 to Brooks Stadium; $2,500 to the McCracken County Community Career Endowment; $2,500 to the Paducah Civil Air Patrol; and $775 to the McCracken County Civic Beautification Board.
