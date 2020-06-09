The McCracken County Fiscal Court braced itself for the financial blow of COVID-19 — a delayed hit to the county’s revenue sources for Fiscal Year 2021 — during the first reading of the budget during Monday night’s meeting.
In order to balance the $33,583,894 budget, the court has had to — again — dig into its reserves for an anticipated $2.5 million, virtually depleting the county’s fund balance. This is to make up for what is expected to be a large drop off in occupational taxes, which are projected to take a 20-25% hit from the pre-pandemic projection due to deadline extensions.
“Instead of this being a recovery year, this continues us in our deficit for at least another year if not two,” Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle told the court. “There’s not a lot of fun in this budget. No frills in it, no fluff in it.”
Much of the planned deficit comes from the unpredictable nature of some of the county’s revenue sources in the face of the pandemic, as has been discussed multiple times during the budgetary process.
“There are the great unknowns that are out there,” the deputy judge-executive explained. “We don’t know how badly our occupational taxes will be battered from COVID-19, nor are we entirely sure of how well the new revenue from insurance premium taxes will perform.”
While many of the major departments within the county could come in under budget at the end of this fiscal year or COVID-19’s local financial impact won’t be as bad as predicted, McCracken is moving forward with what its officials consider a cautious and “conservative” budget.
Doolittle aims to revisit the budget regularly over the next two quarters as a clearer picture emerges so that the county can adjust both revenue projections and expenditures accordingly.
To view a copy of the budgeted expenditures for McCracken’s Fiscal 2021, visit the Paducah Sun website.
• • •
In other court happenings, Dr. Blair Tolar — accompanied by Melanie Patel and Amanda Esper — spoke about the local Friends of the Parks group potentially aiding the county with projects geared toward healthy living through philanthropy efforts. Formed in 2019, Friends of the Parks has been largely associated with the City of Paducah’s proposed, and now paused, recreation/aquatic center project.
In the wake of this “pause,” Tolar and his fellow members have had to “recenter” on their mission: “Promoting and supporting healthy living for (their) city and (their) county.”
“We remain focused on helping anything that helps this community,” Tolar told the court.
While no specific project was discussed, Clymer and the county commissioners were excited about the possibility of the Friends extending a helping hand with initiatives that have sports and healthy living-related aims.
“I think this is great,” commissioner Jeff Parker said. “We’ll take all the help we can get.”
An ordinance approving a $600,000 bond anticipation note was passed by the court to finance the McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission’s sports court project.
This is, in effect, a short-term loan from the county to commission for the acquisition of four full-size courts to be used for basketball and volleyball tournaments at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention & Expo Center.
No general fund money will be used for this project, as it will be paid by money collected via the existing transient room tax.
The next meeting of the McCracken County Fiscal Court is set for June 22.
