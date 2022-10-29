The McCracken County School District Board heard an overview of the Kentucky Department of Education’s Report Card, issued publicly on Oct. 18, at its meeting Thursday.
Melanie Jarvis, the district assessment coordinator and director of secondary instruction, spoke to the board about the district’s assessment results in that report.
“It’s been three years since I’ve been up here — since any of us have been up here — to talk about state assessment data,” she said. “2019 was the last time we really had true state data to show you. We’ve just kind of been in a holding pattern since then.”
Jarvis said there were “layers and layers to this data” to go through and told the board she would give them a “snapshot version” of the information found in the Report Card.
The first thing she noted was that this year’s Report Card used a different assessment system that those in years past.
“It’s very difficult to compare this assessment system to previous assessment systems because it has changed, and it changes often,” she said. “I’ve been doing this for 11 years, and it’s changed a few times in those 11 years.”
Jarvis told the board that indicators that go into a school’s score are weighted differently for different schools.
“In reading and math, we test grades 3 through 10,” she said. “Every student in grades 3 through 10 get a reading and math assessment. For science, social studies and writing, that’s grades 4, 5, 7, 8 and 11 — that’s when they take those tests.
“That immediately eliminates our P-3 buildings (preschool through third grade) from having science, social studies and writing tests. They do not take it, so they do not have that indicator.”
The combined assessment scores for the McCracken County elementary schools was a 71, giving them a green ranking in the state’s new five-color assessment rating system: blue (very high), green (high), yellow (medium), orange (low) and red (very low).
“You can see that our overall score was high,” Jarvis said. “In reading and math, we were also high; science, social studies and writing, we were high; and out school climate and safety survey was yellow, and that was medium.”
Jarvis noted that the middle schools also ranked in the green level in subjects across the board.
“For (McCracken County High School), their overall high score was green,” she said. “There are five indicators that factor into their overall score. The ones that count the most — reading and math, science, social studies and writing and postsecondary readiness — those are all the heftiest pieces of their accountability.”
High school-level students in the district had an overall ranking of yellow, or medium. Carter said last week that it takes into account all high school-age students in the district, including those in alternative classes outside of MCHS.
These ratings will be used as a benchmark to compare next year’s scores to. These are results from the 2021-22 assessment. and the 2022-23 assessment released in the next school year will include a “change” rating to show the improvement of the schools and districts.
Board Vice Chair Kelly Walker said she heard some teachers say they were concerned about having a benchmark rating of blue, thinking they could not do better in future school years.
“The ones that are blue — that are very high — they have the responsibility to maintain or even improve — which they can,” Jarvis said. “It goes to 100. They still have room to grow; everybody has room to grow in that regard. We want all of these kids to grow.”
• The board announced the potential sale of the Farley Elementary School property to James Scott Jr. for $75,501. The sale has to be approved by the Kentucky Department of Education before it becomes final.
The property was put on the district’s surplus list at the board’s Sept. 15 meeting. Exactly six years prior, the board voted to keep it off of the surplus list after it had been placed there in May 2015.
The school closed in 2015 after 36 years of service on Husband Road.
