PADNWS-10-29-22 MCSD BOARD - PHOTO

McCracken County District Assessment Coordinator Melanie Jarvis spoke to the school district board Thursday about the Kentucky Department of Education’s Report Card and the information it provided about McCracken County schools.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

The McCracken County School District Board heard an overview of the Kentucky Department of Education’s Report Card, issued publicly on Oct. 18, at its meeting Thursday.

Melanie Jarvis, the district assessment coordinator and director of secondary instruction, spoke to the board about the district’s assessment results in that report.

Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In