McCracken board doubles down on KDE vaccine incentive

The McCracken County School District Board not only approved to take part in the Kentucky Department of Education’s Vaccine Incentive program but voted to improve on it.
The district will be reimbursed for providing $100 to each qualifying full- or part-time district employee who receives a full COVID-19 vaccination by Dec. 1. The board sweetened the pot Thursday by adding another $100 reward to fully-vaccinated employees.
Assistant Superintendent Johnna DeJarnett reminded the board of the reimbursement program through the Kentucky Department of Education.
“Last month, KDE announced to school districts that they would provide funding in the form of a federal grant related to the (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act) and ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funding to provide a stipend of $100 per eligible employee who has been fully vaccinated by Dec. 1,” she said. “KDE will pay the base $100, but the related fringe benefits associated with that such as paying into Social Security, Medicare and things like that — those things will have to be covered by the school district.”
ESSER funding is a part of the American Rescue Plan of March 2021 set aside by Congress for state educational agencies to address COVID-19 impacts on schools. School districts received the funding in three separate payments; the most recent one is called ESSER III.
DeJarnett said KDE requires the payment to be made to the employee’s payroll on or before July 31 and asked the board to start that payment soon, making it available for the November or December paychecks.
“We are estimating…about 700 employees who are fully vaccinated — or 70% of our employees to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 1,” she said. “It may be more than that.
“To pay the base $100, it will cost us about $6,000 from our ESSER III funds to provide all those fringe benefits. … If the board will provide a match of $100 to make it a total of a $200 stipend for eligible employees under those same guidelines, the cost would be approximately $76,000, including all those fringes. So, altogether, we’re looking at probably $82,000 from ESSER III funds.”
Superintendent Steve Carter emphasized there is not a vaccine mandate in the school system, that employees are getting the vaccine on a voluntary basis.
The board then voted to provide each qualified employee with a $200 stipend and used other ESSER funding to pay for the benefits associated with it.
The board also voted to approve the COVID continuation plan announced by Carter and Paducah Superintendent Donald Shively on Wednesday to make wearing masks in schools optional instead of mandatory.
Masks will still be required on school buses, as that comes from a federal mandate. The mask-optional policy is for teachers, staff, students and visitors and went into effect Friday.
Ballard County, Calloway County and Murray school districts all announced Friday their intention to make wearing masks in schools optional.
The board also approved the purchase of 14 school buses (2022) for the district: 12 regular education buses with optional equipment and two buses for special-needs students with optional equipment. The board will review bids at a later date.
Associated with that, the board approved the use of Kentucky Interlocal School Transportation Association to assist with the purchase of seven of those buses, including six regular education buses and one special-needs bus.
KISTA is a not-for-profit association of Kentucky school districts. KISTA was formed by a group of superintendents with the intention of providing school districts with a financing tool for buying school buses.
The board also approved several documents relating to construction at several schools, including:
• Concord Elementary: secure entrance vestibule.
• Heath Elementary: chiller replacement.
• Heath Middle: contract with Marcum Engineering for gymnasium heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) project.
• Hendron-Lone Oak Elementary: cooling tower.
• Former Lone Oak Middle building: renovation for Lone Oak Intermediate students.
• Reidland Middle: chiller replacement, contract with Marcum Engineering for gymnasium heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) project.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.