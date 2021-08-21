McCracken board approves virtual instruction plan

The McCracken County School District Board approved a “Virtual Academy” plan at its meeting Thursday that will allow students to take classes without wearing a mask.
The Virtual Academy is part of the district’s COVID Continuation Plan. Instruction would come through Edgenuity, an online learning source, rather than from district personnel.
Assistant Superintendent Michael Ceglinski detailed what would make the Virtual Academy work.
“As part of the COVID Continuation Plan, we’re working to offer a Virtual Academy for our families who choose this option,” he told the board. “Each of our 11 schools will have access to this Virtual Academy.
“We are currently in the process of submitting a waiver request to KDE (the Kentucky Department of Education) to allow us the ability to do this.”
Ceglinski said the Virtual Academy would be for district students from kindergarten through 12th grade and would be by application only.
“The district is in the process…of hiring staff members to be able to manage this Virtual Academy: facilitators to manage K-5, facilitators to manage grades 6 through 12,” he said. “We’re doing that in efforts that our teachers in the classroom won’t have to juggle in-person instruction and virtual instruction as they did last year.
“The facilitators’ roles would include checking daily attendance for students involved in the program, keeping up with their progress in the online curriculum, setting up frequent Google Meets to check in with students and their families — but the online platform is where the students would gain access to the content; not through the facilitator.”
Ceglinski said school hours would be the same as for in-person instruction. Students would be expected to log in to the Virtual Academy website twice a day, and attendance would be checked daily.
Ceglinski said after the meeting that the district’s truancy rules would be in effect for virtual students who do not check in.
“Students would also be required to come to school periodically to do in-person testing, when state testing, school benchmark testing and any other school-wide assessments would be given to ensure that those assessments could be given properly,” he said.
Ceglinski added that if students who did poorly in virtual instruction during the last school year applied for Virtual Academy, the district would reserve the right to request medical reasons to enter the virtual option.
“Once the student enrolls, if they demonstrate failing progress while in the Virtual Academy, we again reserve the right to request medical reasons as to why we should keep them in the Virtual Academy,” he said.
If accepted, students would be required to be enrolled in the Virtual Academy for at least one semester before changing back to in-person instruction. Virtual Academy students would still be able to take part in extracurricular activities, co-curricular activities and field trips.
Applications to take part in the McCracken County School District’s Virtual Academy would be posted to the district website, mccracken.kyschools.us, on Monday, with an eye toward beginning instruction on Sept. 7, the day after Labor Day.
• A group of people came to the school board meeting to protest requiring students to wear masks in McCracken County schools and district properties.
Some who came to speak chose to stand outside, refusing to wear a required mask inside the building despite them being available to board meeting guests. When it was their time to speak and their names were called, district staff had to go outside to find them.
Twenty people spoke at the meeting, with all but one opposing the wearing of masks or the teaching of critical race theory.
As it was at the Paducah school board meeting on Monday, many people cited freedom and liberty, child abuse and opposition to slavery and tyranny as reasons not to wear masks. Many of the people who were at the Paducah meeting also came to the McCracken County meeting.
One woman who told the board she had a fourth-grade education and could not read spent much of her speaking time screaming at board members.
“I want to be Mustang proud. I want to buy your T-shirts, but I will never buy another T-shirt,” she said. “And you know what? I might end up going to South Dakota because I have nothing else here except a Mustang,” referring to her child who attends McCracken County schools.
A woman who spoke in favor of masking quoted the Declaration of Independence.
“It seems that we’re having two different conversations,” she said. “There is one group that’s talking about life and our rights to our lives and another group that’s talking about liberty and our rights to our liberty.
“Here (in the Declaration), it says that they are both together. We need to be talking about how we can work together as a community to uphold our life and protect the lives of those around us as well as our liberty.”
