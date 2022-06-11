For the second time in three weeks, McCracken County is at the highest level of COVID-19 incidence and is one of 29 counties at that level.
The McCracken County COVID incidence rate on June 6 was 30.4, its highest rate since Feb. 16.
An incidence rate is the number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days. The Kentucky Department for Public Health issues a weekly color-coded map showing each county’s incidence rate.
The highest rate of incidence — more than 25 cases per 100,000 people — is shown in red, while the second-highest rate — 10 to 25 cases — is shown in orange. The third-highest rate — 1 to 10 cases — is shown in yellow, while the lowest rate — less than 1 case — is shown in green.
On the June 6 map, 29 of Kentucky’s 120 counties — 24.2% — are shown at the highest level in red. That is more red counties than the state has had over the last 11 weeks combined (23) and the most counties at the highest level of incidence since March 6 (31).
Other area counties at the highest level of incidence this week include Ballard (with a rate of 36.2). Caldwell (29.1), Calloway (31.5), Crittenden (43.8), Livingston (32.6) and Lyon (29.6).
Carlisle (15.0), Graves (10.7) and Marshall (17.9) counties are at the next-highest level, colored orange on the KDPH map, while Fulton (7.2) and Trigg (8.8) counties are at the yellow level and Hickman County (0.0) is at the green level.
The Purchase District Health Department reported 236 new cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County from June 2 through Wednesday, the highest weekly case count since the week of Feb. 10-16.
The PDHD covers five far western Kentucky counties, including Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton and Hickman.
McCracken County has reported more than 200 cases in each of the last three weeks, reporting 209 cases in the week of May 19-25 and 206 cases for the week of May 26-June 1.
PDHD Director Kent Koster said the subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 have played a part in the current growth of cases.
“We do have some additional subvariants coming into the mix, which is to be expected,” he said. “We just have to be prepared for it. If it’s anything like the BA.2 variant, it doesn’t cause people to be as sick and is not causing a significant increase in the number of hospital admissions.”
The other counties in the PDHD also reported an increase in the number of COVID-19.
Ballard County, which reported 14 cases in April and 14 in May, has reported 49 cases thus far in the month of June (May 27 through Wednesday, reports issued June 2 and Thursday). Hickman County had two cases in May but reported 15 cases thus far in the June reports.
Carlisle County reported 25 cases in May but has had 15 cases in the June reports, while Fulton County reported 11 cases in May and 14 thus far in June.
Koster said vaccinations have helped keep people from getting sicker from COVID-19 than they have.
“Either they’ve been vaccinated, partially vaccinated, fully vaccinated or they’ve had COVID,” he said. “So, they’ve got enough antibodies in their system that’s preventing it from being as bad as it could be.
“If you haven’t had COVID and haven’t been vaccinated, you are certainly at a much higher risk of being impacted by it.”
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, McCracken County has reported 19,301 cases, while Ballard County has had 1,960 cases, Carlisle has had 1,255, Fulton County has had 1,109 and Hickman County has had 1,055.
