McCracken, area COVID numbers are in decline

The number of new cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County in October is less than one-third the number in the county in September, showing a continued decrease through the month.
In September, there were 1,360 new cases reported to the Purchase District Health Department, which issues weekday reports for McCracken County. Thus far in October, there have been 405, a decrease of 70.2%.
From Aug. 11 through Sept. 22, there were only three reports with fewer than 50 new cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County. Since Oct. 3, there have been no reports with more than 38 cases, and since Oct. 14, there have been no reports with more than 22.
The PDHD reported 10 new cases in McCracken County for Thursday, 13 for Wednesday, 12 for Tuesday, 22 for Monday and 13 for the weekend of Oct. 15-17.
McCracken County has had 10.608 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020 through Thursday, with 171 COVID-related deaths.
Several age groups have shown huge drops in the number of cases from September.
For example, school age children (age 4 to 18) went from 306 cases in September to 90 cases thus far in October. Those age 19 to 29 had 205 cases in September but 55 thus far in October, while those age 30 to 39 had 191 cases in September but 56 thus far in October.
Those age 0 to 3 had 40 cases in September and 10 cases thus far in October, while those 80 and older had 39 cases in September but only five cases thus far in October.
McCracken County had five COVID-related deaths from Oct. 15 through Thursday.
Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton and Hickman counties, part of the Purchase District Health Department, are also showing a decline in the number of new cases of COVID-19.
Ballard County reported 21 new cases from Oct. 15 through Thursday with one COVID-related death. It reported two cases for the weekend of Oct. 15-17, seven cases for Monday, four cases for Tuesday, six cases for Wednesday and two cases for Thursday.
Ballard County has had a total of 1,129 cases since the pandemic began through Thursday with 23 COVID-related deaths.
Carlisle County reported four new cases from Oct. 15 through Thursday and no COVID-related deaths. It reported no cases from Oct. 15 through Oct. 19 and two cases each on Wednesday and Thursday.
Carlisle County has had a total of 830 cases since the pandemic began through Thursday with seven COVID-related deaths.
Fulton County reported six new cases from Oct. 15 through Thursday and no COVID-related deaths. It reported two cases each for the weekend of Oct. 15-17, Monday and Tuesday, and no cases each for Wednesday and Thursday.
Fulton County has had a total of 656 cases since the pandemic began through Thursday with 16 COVID-related deaths.
Hickman County reported four cases from Oct. 15 through Thursday and no COVID-related deaths. It reported one case each for the weekend of Oct. 15-17, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, and no cases for Tuesday.
Hickman County has had a total of 713 cases since the pandemic began through Thursday with 18 COVID-related deaths.
The numbers on Friday’s COVID-19 incidence rate maps reflect the downward turn in reported cases throughout the state.
The color-coded map provided by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows:
- Red (highest incidence rate): More than 25 cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days.
- Orange (second highest): 10 to 25 cases per 100,000 people.
- Yellow (third highest): 1 to 10 cases per 100,000 people.
- Green: (lowest level): Less than 1 case per 100,000 people.
After being at the red level for most of the time since August, McCracken County is one of seven Jackson Purchase counties at the orange level with 14.6 cases per 100,000 people.
Other Purchase counties in orange include Carlisle (21.0), Graves (20.3), Fulton (14.4), Marshall (13.8), Hickman (13.0) and Calloway (10.3). Ballard County (25.4) is the only Purchase county in red.
Livingston County is in the orange at 14 cases per 100,000 people, as are fellow Pennyrile counties Lyon (24.4) and Trigg (21.5).
Sixty of Kentucky’s 120 counties were at the red level on Friday, 54 counties are in the orange and six counties are in yellow.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.