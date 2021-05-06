McCracken approves funds for additional bodycams

McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter’s request to outfit every deputy in his office with a body worn camera was granted Tuesday during a fiscal court budget workshop.
To this point, the office has had 43 body cameras available to its deputies. A new three-year contract with Axons arranges for the office to have eight additional cameras for a total of 51. The total contract is around $15,000, said Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle.
“With not all the deputies having had one assigned to them, I think it’s a good thing to have each deputy outfitted with a body worn camera,” Carter told The Sun.
Carter’s concerns about the number of available body cameras in the office arose last year after a shooting involving a deputy. They were redoubled in April after a cellphone video of a deputy making an arrest drew social media attention. While that deputy was wearing a body camera, it was not on at the time of the incident in question.
{child_flags:editors_pick}{child_flags:breaking}McCracken arrest video sparks controversy
This money will cover the hardware acquisition, as well as maintenance and data storage.
Carter was pleasantly surprised that he was recently contacted by Paducah Moose Lodge 285, who are pledging $4,000 toward the body camera costs for the office.
“They heard about this ... and the lodge is going to make a very generous monetary contribution,” Carter said. “We certainly appreciate their willingness to assist with that.”
The funds will be given to the sheriff during a program Thursday night at the lodge, where the group will also be awarding $5,000 each to Martha’s Vineyard and the Salvation Army.
Another coup for Carter during Tuesday’s budget meeting was an additional $148,000 to put toward deputy salaries. He considered the raises to be a paramount issue for the office because of what he said is a national trend of a decrease in applicants for law enforcement jobs. With fewer people looking for those spots, the job has to be more attractive.
{child_flags:top_story}McCracken County Sheriff’s Office
“No different than the private sector, if you’ve got an area of expertise you’re trained or certified in and there’s more than one company that you can work for, oftentimes, to no fault of them, an individual is going to seek out and go to work where they’re going to be able to benefit most from financially and also what’s going to be the best result for their families,” Carter said. “That’s certainly going to weigh into their decision-making in where they apply or are willing to go to work.”
This money will be split fairly among the deputies, Carter said. He wants to establish a new 25-year pay scale and settle pay disparities within the agency because he believes changes like this will make a big difference in the future makeup of the sheriff’s office.
“It’s imperative to not only retain the good employees that you have but also that you be able to recruit for the future,” Carter said. “I think that’s imperative, that we be able to compete with other agencies to ensure that we are able to hire the most qualified and trained personnel for those openings.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.