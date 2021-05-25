After more than a decade of deficit spending, the McCracken County Fiscal Court on Monday approved the first reading of a balanced budget.
The grand total of all expected expenditures — including COVID-19 relief funds from the American Recovery Plan Act, transient room tax distributions, grant money and debt service funds — is budgeted as being $42,233,780.
A more accurate reflection is belied by counting the five major funds — general, road, jail, sheriff and debt funds — Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle detailed during a presentation. This would bring the total revenue to $30,528,660 and the total appropriations to $32,614,168.
“While that looks unbalanced, (it) actually is,” he said. “It has to do with double-counting some of the money in the general fund.”
Judge-Executive Craig Clymer said he is satisfied with this year’s budget and the job his team has done to get it into its current shape.
“I feel like we have worked hard to get this point. Two-and-a-half years ago we were in a very bad financial situation,” he told The Sun. “We made some tough choices and created some revenues through some taxes that there was just no way around doing.
“Now we’re starting to see the fruits of that and we’re able to do some things that we needed to do.”
Clymer is particularly pleased with having the county in this financial shape coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re coming out of the pandemic in pretty good shape and I think in the next year-and-a-half or so we’ll have some projects coming through that are going to be strong,” he added. “I think we’re where we want to be.”
Increases, for the most part, are limited to raises in key county departments, including the sheriff’s office, the jail and the county clerk’s office, as well as a healthy bump to road fund to do a large amount of paving the county had forgone during the pandemic.
A PDF of the budget ordinance is attached to the online version of this story.
The second reading of the county’s budget ordinance is expected to take place during the next meeting of the fiscal court.
In other court happenings, Commissioner Eddie Jones proposed the appropriating of an additional $150,000 for local tech-oriented nonprofit Sprocket. His proposal passed unanimously.
Those funds, Jones said, should be stipulated for the sponsoring of a 1ST50K grant ($50,000), which will bring one software development related company to locate its base in Paducah this fall after a competitive pitch competition helmed by Sprocket and Codefi; paying $55,000 of Codefi’s administrative coaching fee; and contributing $45,000 for the furniture and fixtures for the Sprocket build-out at the Coke Plant. This $150,000 would come out of the county’s Local Government Economic Assistance Fund, which is generated by a coal severance tax and to be administered for economic development, among other uses.
The full meeting can be viewed on the fiscal court’s YouTube account.
The next meeting of the McCracken County Fiscal Court will be on June 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.