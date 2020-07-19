Revised hours for schools and options for parents to consider will form the new schedule for McCracken County students this fall.
The McCracken County School Board approved the new plan at its meeting on Thursday.
Director of Pupil Personnel Brian Bowland laid out the proposal to the board.
“This is an enormous task,” he said. “It’s an enormous responsibility that we have in protection of the public. It’s our duty to the public to get back to normal as quickly as we can.”
Parents will be contacted by their students’ schools throughout the month, asking if they want their student to get instruction at school or home.
Bowland said there are three plans to be considered by the district and students’ parents and guardians:
• To start school with as many students as possible in school based on parents’ wishes. Where social distancing of 6 feet or more is not attainable, students and teachers will be required to wear masks. Parents would have the opportunity to change their at-home or in-school determination during the school year.
• When the school is required to go down to a set capacity — 50% or 25%, for example — it would be required to have social distancing with masks and reduce the capacity of students in the school.
• All instruction is taking place at home under non-traditional instruction rules as done from March through May.
“Our goal is, obviously, to try to operate at the highest capacity (the state) will allow us to operate,” Bowland said after the meeting. “With that, (parents) are going to be able to select a virtual option. We’re going to be contacting each parent directly so they can review the information as to what it looks like virtually and what it looks like traditional.
“We want to make sure the parents have all of the plans available to them so they know exactly what their student is going to be walking into.”
Bowland added that attendance would count for the student whether they take instruction at school or at home, based on student participation.
The 2020-21 calendar is reduced from 176 instructional days to 167 days. Bowland said the calendar is equivalent to 170 days for faculty and staff for purposes of their retirement.
Schools will open for students Aug. 24 and close May 21. Fall break will be Oct. 5-9, Thanksgiving holiday will be Nov. 25-27, the Christmas-New Year’s break will be Dec. 21-Jan. 1 and spring break will be April 5-9.
The daily schedule for students will be different as well. Each school will provide 385 minutes — 6 hours and 25 minutes — of instruction time per day. That would allow students to have the state-required 1,062 instructional hours for the year.
Each school’s schedule will be:
• 7:20 a.m.-2:10 p.m.: McCracken County High School and Heath, Lone Oak and Reidland middle schools.
• 8:15 a.m.-3:15 p.m.: Lone Oak and Reidland intermediate schools.
• 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.: Concord, Heath, Hendron-Lone Oak, Lone Oak, and Reidland elementary schools.
Bowland said the district would work with parents who want to keep their students at home who don’t have adequate internet service to do school work in a virtual environment.
“If (the service) is not available, we will work with that, too,” he said. “We will make sure that they have the instructional resources needed to be able to do that virtually.”
Once the number of students learning in-school and at-home is determined, Bowland said “that is when the teachers get to work.” Teachers will formulate lesson plans for in-school and at-home instruction.
“That’s where they’re going to truly earn their paycheck,” he said.
Many of the plan’s specifics — including bus transportation, school supply lists, food service requirements, school calendar and daily schedule — can be found at mccracken.kyschools.us under the “Healthy @ School — Return to School Roadmap Fall 2020” link.
The Marshall County School Board also approved a modified calendar at its meeting Tuesday.
The year begins Aug. 26 for students and runs through May 13, with 160 days provided for instruction. Each day will contain an additional 25 minutes — 10 minutes at the start of the day and 15 minutes at the end — that will give an additional 66 hours and 40 minutes to the schedule, giving schools at least 1,062 instruction hours in the year.
Patricia Greer, the director of pupil personnel, worked with a committee to put the calendar together for a year affected by health concerns for students, teachers and staff.
“We chose to take advantage of legislation that will allow us to only attend school to get the 1,062 hours,” she said. “… If we do end up going to NTI (non-traditional instruction) for long periods, the 160 days won’t be something we have to worry about taking care of.
“In order to do that, we had to add 25 minutes to the school day. The recommendation from the committee is to split that: 10 minutes in the morning, 15 minutes in the afternoon, so it’s not all in the afternoon.”
Greer added that starting the school year on a Wednesday allowed teachers and students to spend three days together to get accustomed to the new situation, then get the break of a weekend.
The 2020-21 calendar has 76 school days in the fall semester and 84 days in the spring.
“We chose to use Columbus Day as one of the days we aren’t using because throughout the community, you have banks and government agencies that aren’t working that day,” Greer said.
Superintendent Trent Lovett praised the calendar committee for its work in balancing several issues in putting it together. The committee is made up of administrators, teachers, parents, businesspeople and community members.
